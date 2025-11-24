Keeneland Library Presents New Exhibit Raíces: The Making of Latino Legacies in Racing

LEXINGTON, KY (Nov. 24, 2025) – Keeneland Library has unveiled its newest exhibit, Raíces: The Making of Latino Legacies in Racing, a landmark bilingual showcase and education initiative that highlights 100 trailblazing Latino men and women whose contributions have shaped Thoroughbred racing and breeding from the late 1800s to today.

Raíces shines a light on Latino industry professionals across the Americas through biographical vignettes, rare images and never-before-displayed artifacts. The free exhibit is presented in English with an accompanying Spanish audio guide, marking the Library’s first fully bilingual interpretive experience. Developed in collaboration with writers, historians and photographers from six countries, the exhibit underscores the depth, breadth and enduring impact of Latino heritage within the sport.

“Raíces showcases the longstanding roles and achievements of industry professionals across the Americas: jockeys, grooms, exercise riders, owners, breeders, caretakers, veterinarians and beyond,” Keeneland Library Director Roda Ferraro said. “The title reflects both the roots these men and women planted in the sport and the legacies they continue to build. It was essential to us to present stories that have been under-told or never shared — and to do so with the depth, accuracy and cultural context they deserve. The exhibit was made possible thanks to a deeply collaborative, multinational team of writers, translators, photographers and advisers. Their collective perspectives enhanced a thoughtful representation of these histories.”

“The exhibit offers an interpretation of what so many people see every day on the track but might not fully understand: the prevalence and importance of Latino protagonists at all levels of the sport,” said Gabi Kuenzli, who acted as Research and Development Co-Curator of Raíces. “Seeing themselves represented has brought immense pride to the many industry workers who have already visited.”

On Thursday, Dec. 4, Keeneland Library will host an open house from 6-8 p.m. ET with welcome remarks at 6:30 p.m. The free event does not require a ticket, but guests are asked to RSVP by Dec. 1 to LibraryPT1@keeneland.com with the number of attendees.

Raíces can be seen at the Library during its regular hours, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The Library will offer customized exhibit tours and education programs designed for school and university groups, general public audiences through collaborations with community partners and industry stakeholders.

To schedule an exhibit experience, email rferraro@keeneland.com or call 859 288-4223.

Raices, which coincides with the current celebration of Lexington’s 250th anniversary and with the 2026 recognition of the United States’ 250th anniversary, is made possible through support from the Keeneland Association, Susan Naylor/Safari North LLC and 250LEX Cultural Grant funding.

About Keeneland Library

Founded in 1939, the world-renowned Keeneland Library houses one of the most comprehensive collection of materials related to Thoroughbred racing, featuring thousands of books, magazines and newspapers and millions of photographic negatives and prints about all aspects of the industry. Staff at this distinguished public research facility annually assist thousands of visitors, racing fans, journalists, writers, academics, historians and others seeking information for their personal use or for articles, books, movies, documentaries and other projects.

Throughout the year, the Library hosts public exhibits, education and outreach programs for youth and adults, and special events, including a Lecture Series to showcase authors who have conducted research at the Library. Artwork and memorabilia related to Thoroughbred racing are also on display.

To reach the Library, enter Keeneland at Gate 1 (Man o’ War Blvd.) on Keeneland Blvd. and take the first right on Entertainment Ct. The Library is to the left of the Keene Barn and Entertainment Center. Admission is free.

For more information about Keeneland Library and how you can support its preservation and outreach efforts, visit Keeneland.com/library.

