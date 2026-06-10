Keeneland Library Receives Prestigious Thomas D. Clark Award of Excellence from Kentucky Historical Society

Honor recognizes outstanding achievement in preserving,

sharing and promoting Kentucky heritage

LEXINGTON, KY (June 9, 2026) – Keeneland Library has received the prestigious Thomas D. Clark Award of Excellence from the Kentucky Historical Society to recognize outstanding achievement in preserving, sharing and promoting Kentucky’s rich heritage. An agency of the Kentucky Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet, the Kentucky Historical Society is an affiliate of the Smithsonian, has full accreditation from the American Alliance of Museums and is a founding member of the History Relevance Campaign.

The award, which is granted to one standout Kentucky entity each year, is significant in the world of history, research, education and cultural heritage stewardship.

“This award is a tremendous honor,” Library Director Roda Ferraro said, “and affirmation of an impactful year of record-setting excellence across Keeneland Library’s research services and education and outreach initiatives, which — in collaboration with 70 community organizations and 62 horse industry organizations — freely reached nearly 200,000 industry stakeholders, researchers, members of the media and community learners from every state and 39 countries.”

On June 6, Ferraro received the Clark award on behalf of Keeneland Library to kick off Kentucky History Day — a celebration of the state’s role in America’s story on the eve of the nation’s 250th anniversary.

Keeneland Library was founded in 1939, three years after Keeneland opened for racing. The institution collects, preserves and shares all types of materials related to Thoroughbred racing, including thousands of books, magazines and newspapers; millions of photographic negatives and prints; and a vast collection of art and artifacts. The Library team connects researchers to these world-class collections through its remote service delivery; tackles targeted preservation and access projects each year to heighten the reach of its rich resources; and curates and travels exhibits and outreach programs for the community in Kentucky and beyond every day.

In addition, Keeneland Library offers educational experiences for groups of all sizes and ages, including its signature Library Lecture Series, Starting Gate Storytime family programs, exhibit tours, research workshops, behind-the-scenes Library tours and in-community educational programs centered on all facets of the Thoroughbred industry’s past and present. To book an experience, visit Keeneland.com/library or email rferraro@keeneland.com.

Keeneland Library is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET.

To reach the Library, enter Keeneland at Gate 1 (Man o’ War Blvd.) on Keeneland Blvd. and take the first right on Entertainment Ct. The Library is to the left of the Keene Barn and Entertainment Center. Admission is free.

For more information about Keeneland Library and how you can support its preservation and outreach efforts, see Keeneland.com/library.



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since its first race meet 90 years ago, the Keeneland Association has devoted itself to the health and vibrancy of the Thoroughbred industry. The world’s largest Thoroughbred auction house, Keeneland conducts five on-site sales a year, in January, April, September and November. Graduates of Keeneland sales dominate racing across the globe at every level. In April and October, Keeneland offers some of the highest caliber and richest Thoroughbred racing in the world. On Oct. 30-31, Keeneland will host the Breeders’ Cup World Championships for the fourth time, following 2015, 2020 and 2022. Uniquely structured, Keeneland is a privately held company with a not-for-profit mission that returns its earnings to the industry and the community in the form of higher purses and millions of dollars donated in support of horse industry initiatives and charitable contributions for education, research, and health and human services throughout Central Kentucky. Keeneland also maintains Keeneland Library, a world-renowned public research institution with the mission of preserving information about the Thoroughbred industry. To learn more, visit Keeneland.com.

For more information please email Keeneland Communications Associate Amy Owens at aowens@keeneland.com

Media Contact:

Amy Owens

aowens@keeneland.com