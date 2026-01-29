Keeneland Offers Season Record $9.55 Million for 2026 Spring Meet Stakes

LEXINGTON, KY (Jan. 29, 2026) – Keeneland’s 15-day Spring Meet from Friday, April 3 through Friday, April 24 has scheduled 19 stakes worth a total of $9.55 million to set a season record for total stakes purses. In addition to offering two marquee events for 3-year-olds — the $1.25 million Toyota Blue Grass (G1) for males and the $750,000 Central Bank Ashland (G1) for fillies — the meet includes three races that have been upgraded for 2026 and also have increased purses.

Contributing to stakes purses for the season is $2.25 million from the Kentucky Thoroughbred Development Fund (KTDF), pending approval from the Kentucky Horse Racing and Gaming Corporation.

“Keeneland’s Spring Meet is a celebration of the very best of Thoroughbred racing,” Keeneland Vice President of Racing Gatewood Bell said. “This is a credit to the outstanding horses from leading owners; the competition among successful trainers and jockeys; and the knowledge and enthusiasm of our fans and horseplayers. They all contribute to Keeneland’s success, which generates a lot of pride throughout Central Kentucky.”

Spring Meet stakes that were upgraded and received $50,000 purse hikes were the $400,000 Giant’s Causeway (G2) on April 12; the $400,000 Baird Doubledogdare (G2) on April 17; and the $350,000 FanDuel Limestone (G3) on April 10.

Nine stakes on opening two days

For this season, Keeneland adjusted the stakes schedule to accommodate the two stakes that would have been run opening Sunday, April 5, which this year is Easter when Keeneland is closed for racing. The MiddleGround Capital Beaumont (G2) moved to opening day, and the Palisades (L) will be run Sunday, April 19.

Opening day, April 3, now presents four stakes — all for 3-year-olds — led by the year’s first Grade 1 event for sophomore fillies: the 88th running of the $750,000 Central Bank Ashland (G1) at 1 1/16 miles. The other stakes that day are the $400,000 MiddleGround Capital Beaumont (G2), at 7 furlongs on the dirt for fillies; the $600,000 UK HealthCare Transylvania (G3) at 1 1/16 miles on the turf; and the $400,000 Lafayette (L), a 7-furlong dirt race.

Entries for opening day will be taken Monday, March 30.

On the meet’s first Saturday, April 4, the 102nd Toyota Blue Grass highlights five stakes on the card, annually Keeneland’s biggest race day of the spring season. Joining the Toyota Blue Grass are the $650,000 Resolute Racing Madison (G1), for fillies and mares at 7 furlongs on the dirt; the $500,000 Appalachian (G2) Presented by Japan Racing Association, for 3-year-old fillies at 1 mile on the grass; the $400,000 Valvoline Global Shakertown (G2), for 3-year-olds and up at 5½ furlongs on the turf; and the $350,000 Commonwealth (G3), for older horses at 7 furlongs on the dirt.

The Toyota Blue Grass and the Central Bank Ashland both are worth 200 points on the Road to the Kentucky Derby and Road to the Kentucky Oaks, respectively. The winners of each stakes will earn 100 qualifying points to the respective classic.

The early nomination deadline for the two races is Feb. 18. Late nominations are due March 18.

Schedule leads into April Sale

Once again, Spring Meet stakes are scheduled for Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

On Friday, April 10, Keeneland will run two turf stakes: the $650,000 Maker’s Mark Mile (G1), for 4-year-olds and up at 1 mile, and the $350,000 FanDuel Limestone (G3), for 3-year-old fillies going 5½ furlongs.

Two stakes the next day are the $650,000 Jenny Wiley (G1), a 1 1/16-mile turf race for fillies and mares, and the $400,000 Stonestreet Lexington (G3), for 3-year-olds at 1 1/16 miles. The final prep on the Road to the Kentucky Derby, the Stonestreet Lexington will award a total of 42 Derby qualifying points. Of those, 20 points will go to the winner.

Sunday, April 12 will feature the $400,000 Giant’s Causeway (G3), a 5½-furlong turf race for fillies and mares.

Five stakes remain during the Spring Meet.

The $400,000 Baird Doubledogdare (G3), for fillies and mares at 1 1/16 miles on the dirt, will be held Friday, April 17. The following day features the $400,000 VisitLEX Elkhorn (G2), for older horses at 1½ miles on the turf, and the $350,000 Ben Ali (G3), at 1 3/16 miles on the dirt for older runners. The $300,000 Palisades (L), for 3-year-olds at 5½ furlongs on the grass, will be run Sunday, April 19.

Friday, April 24 is closing day of the Spring Meet when Keeneland will showcase racing and its world-famous auctions. Highlighting the race card is the $350,000 Bewitch (G3) Presented by Keeneland Sales, for fillies and mares at 1½ miles on the turf.

After the races, Keeneland will hold the April Selected Horses of Racing Age Sale.

Keeneland 2026 Spring Meet Stakes Schedule

Date Stakes KTDF* Contribution to Purse Division Distance April 3 $750,000 Central Bank Ashland (G1) $150,000 3YO Fillies 1 1/16 Miles April 3 $400,000 MiddleGround Capital Beaumont (G2) $100,000 3YO Fillies 7 Furlongs April 3 $600,000 UK HealthCare Transylvania (G3) $100,000 3YOs 1 1/16 Miles (T) April 3 $400,000 Lafayette (L) $100,000 3YOs 7 Furlongs April 4 $1,250,000 Toyota Blue Grass (G1) $250,000 3YOs 1 1/8 Miles April 4 $650,000 Resolute Racing

Madison (G1) $150,000 4YOs & Up, F&M 7 Furlongs April 4 $500,000 Appalachian (G2) Presented by Japan Racing Association $100,000 3YO Fillies 1 Mile (T) April 4 $400,000 Valvoline Global Shakertown (G2) $100,000 3YOs & Up 5½ Furlongs (T) April 4 $350,000 Commonwealth (G3) $100,000 4YO & Up 7 Furlongs April 10 $650,000 Maker’s Mark Mile (G1) $150,000 4YOs & Up 1 Mile (T) April 10 $300,000 FanDuel Limestone (G3) $100,000 3YO Fillies 5½ Furlongs (T) April 11 $650,000 Jenny Wiley (G1) $150,000 4YOs & Up, F&M 1 1/16 Miles (T) April 11 $400,000 Stonestreet Lexington (G3) $100,000 3YOs 1 1/16 Miles April 12 $400,000 Giant’s Causeway (G2) $100,000 3YOs & Up, F&M 5½ Furlongs (T) April 17 $400,000 Baird Doubledogdare (G2) $100,000 4YOs & Up, F&M 1 1/16 Miles April 18 $400,000 VisitLEX Elkhorn (G2) $100,000 4YOs & Up 1½ Miles (T) April 18 $350,000 Ben Ali (G3) $100,000 4YOs & Up 1 3/16 Miles April 19 $300,000 Palisades (L) $100,000 3YO 5½ Furlongs (T) April 24 $350,000 Bewitch (G3)

Presented by Keeneland Sales $100,000 4YOs & Up, F&M 1½ Miles (T)

*Kentucky Thoroughbred Development Fund. All KTDF purse allotments are subject to approval of the Kentucky Horse Racing and Gaming Corporation.

