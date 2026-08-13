Keeneland’s Third Championship Sale to Take Place Oct. 28 at Legendary Castleton

Historic property to be offered as the sale’s final lot in collaboration with Bluegrass Sotheby’s International Realty

LEXINGTON, KY (Aug. 12, 2026) – Keeneland officials announced today that the third annual Keeneland Championship Sale will take place the evening of Wednesday, Oct. 28 at the iconic Castleton just days prior to the Breeders’ Cup World Championships at Keeneland. The Championship Sale offers buyers access to unique offerings, including fractional interests in Breeders’ Cup contenders, stallion shares, breeding rights, elite broodmares, racing prospects and other rare offerings

As the final lot of the evening, Keeneland’s auction team will offer Castleton, listed by Bluegrass Sotheby’s International Realty — marking a first-of-its-kind collaboration between the two entities and a historic moment.

“Every year, we ask ourselves how we can push the Championship Sale forward, giving our guests an unforgettable event and buyers something they can’t find anywhere else,” Keeneland President and CEO Shannon Arvin said. “This year’s auction promises to be exceptional, set against one of the most picturesque backdrops in the Bluegrass, and closing the evening with the offering of Castleton. These historic moments are what make the Championship Sale so special.”

Keeneland Championship Sale: from Del Mar to the Bluegrass

Entering its third year, the Keeneland Championship Sale has quickly established itself as one of racing’s most anticipated events. Held annually on the Wednesday prior to the Breeders’ Cup, the invitation-only sale offers a curated selection of extraordinary opportunities timed to coincide with the sport’s biggest stage: the Breeders’ Cup World Championships.

The sale’s first two editions were held in the paddock at Del Mar, drawing an exceptional group of buyers and offerings. The 2025 sale grossed $7.675 million, led by a $3 million share in leading sire Not This Time and a $1 million, 25% interest in Bentornato — whose victory in the Cygames Breeders’ Cup Sprint (G1) just three days later rewarded buyers Michael and Jules Iavarone. The inaugural 2024 sale grossed $4.325 million, topped by a $2.5 million share in Flightline.

With Keeneland hosting the 2026 Breeders’ Cup on Oct. 30-31, the Championship Sale will make its Central Kentucky debut, set against the backdrop of one of the Bluegrass’ most storied horse farms.

“The first two years of the Championship Sale exceeded our expectations, and that momentum is only building as we head into this year,” Keeneland Vice President of Sales Tony Lacy said. “With the Breeders’ Cup World Championships returning to Keeneland, the timing has never been better to offer the best bloodstock opportunities to buyers eager to play at the highest level. And closing the auction with the sale of Castleton makes this an evening unlike anything we’ve offered before.”

Castleton: Storied Setting, Historic Opportunity

Founded in 1793 by John Breckinridge, Castleton is one of the Bluegrass’ oldest and most storied horse farms, its roots reaching back to the beginning of the nation. The farm rose to prominence in the late 19th century, producing 1896 Kentucky Derby winner Ben Brush among other champions.

Today, under the stewardship of the Ryan family, the farm continues that legacy. Castleton bred, raced and stood three-time Eclipse Award winner Gio Ponti, who earned $6.16 million. Castleton also bred millionaire and multiple Grade 1 winner Jack Christopher; millionaire, multiple Grade 1 winner and Kentucky Derby (G1) starter Gormley; Grade 1 winner Chi Town Lady; and Kentucky Derby starter Cyclone Mischief.

Just minutes from downtown Lexington, Castleton is widely regarded as one of the most beautiful Thoroughbred farms in the world, anchored by a Greek Revival mansion dating to 1840, ornate ironwork gates and tree-lined drives — a landscape that will provide a breathtaking backdrop for this historic Thoroughbred auction and a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own a piece of history.

“Castleton has existed as an equine operation for more than two centuries, whether with Standardbreds, Saddlebreds or Thoroughbreds, and we have been the sixth stewards of this historic farm,” said Shane Ryan, owner of Castleton. “So there has to be a magnificent seventh steward out there. It has been an honor and a privilege to hold the reins. We have made wonderful memories and accomplished so much. I’d like to recognize and thank all the ladies and gentlemen who have worked diligently on this farm over the years. They are the backbone of our success and an important part of the Castleton family.

“We have been blessed to be part of Castleton’s history, and I would welcome whoever takes over those reins to wrap their arms around this place and truly enjoy it. If possible, live here — live here full-time. Make it your home and enjoy every moment of it. It’s only when you spend even a little time here that you begin to understand what makes the farm so extraordinary. Enjoy the grande dame that is Castleton.”

Unique Collaboration: Keeneland and Bluegrass Sotheby’s International Realty





In an unprecedented pairing of two internationally recognized brands, Keeneland and Bluegrass Sotheby’s International Realty are joining forces to bring this landmark estate to market. Keeneland’s world-renowned auction team will conduct the live auction, while listing agent Ken Donworth of Bluegrass Sotheby’s International Realty leads the marketing and brokerage of the approximately 951-acre property, which includes the Greek Revival residence, championship-caliber breeding and training facilities and rolling Bluegrass pastureland.

“Castleton is a rare opportunity to own one of the Bluegrass’ most distinctive farms – suited equally to Thoroughbred, Standardbred or show horse ownership, and steeped in more than two centuries of history,” Donworth said. “Few properties offer this combination of history, architecture and legacy. We’re thrilled to collaborate with Keeneland to showcase this treasure at the Championship Sale.”

To learn more about the Keeneland Championship Sale, including details for prospective sellers and pre-registration for remote and in-person bidding, visit Keeneland.com. For more information on Castleton, visit www.BGSIR.com or contact listing agent Ken Donworth at kdonworth@bgsir.com or 859 983-9933.

Additional details about the Championship Sale, including equine offerings, will be announced.

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Since its first race meet 90 years ago, the Keeneland Association has devoted itself to the health and vibrancy of the Thoroughbred industry. The world’s largest Thoroughbred auction house, Keeneland conducts six sales a year, in January, April, September, October and November. Graduates of Keeneland sales dominate racing across the globe at every level. In April and October, Keeneland offers some of the highest caliber and richest Thoroughbred racing in the world. On Oct. 30-31, Keeneland will host the Breeders’ Cup World Championships for the fourth time, following 2015, 2020 and 2022. Uniquely structured, Keeneland is a privately held company with a not-for-profit mission that returns its earnings to the industry and the community in the form of higher purses and millions of dollars donated in support of horse industry initiatives and charitable contributions for education, research, and health and human services throughout Central Kentucky. Keeneland also maintains Keeneland Library, a world-renowned public research institution with the mission of preserving information about the Thoroughbred industry. To learn more, visit Keeneland.com.

For more information email Keeneland Communications Manager Meredith Daugherty at mdaugherty@keeneland.com

or Communications Associate Amy Owens at aowens@keeneland.com