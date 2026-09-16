Keeneland September Yearling Sale Opens with $71,770,000 in Total Sales

LEXINGTON, KY (Sept. 14, 2026) – Keeneland posted gross sales of $71,770,000 during Monday’s vibrant first session of the September Yearling Sale, which was led by the $2.8 million purchase of a colt by Gun Runner by RTM Racing. Eighteen horses sold for $1 million or more — the most for sale’s opening day since 2005.

Click here for a video of Hip 84, the Gun Runner colt sold for $2.8 million.

Total through-the-ring sales for 97 horses of $71,770,000 is 3.65% higher than last year’s first-session gross of $69,240,000 for 106 horses. The average of $739,897 is 13.27% above $653,208 from opening day, and the median increased 16.28% from $537,500 to $625,000. During the first session in 2025, 15 yearlings sold for $1 million or more.

“It was a great opening session,” Keeneland President and CEO Shannon Arvin said. “It was really fun to see. I don’t remember seeing that many people in the Sales Pavilion in seats since we sold the interest in Flightline in 2022 (before the start of the November Breeding Stock Sale). We had lots of energy, lots of excitement, lots of interest and the results were incredible.

“We surpassed last year’s opening session,” Arvin said. “The day was really strong and diverse. Thirteen different consignors sold 14 of the top lots. Lots of Japanese participation, lots of domestic participation. We saw some new faces, so it really was encouraging and what we were hoping to see today.”

“We’re in a good healthy market, which allows breeders to feel confident about what they’re doing,” Keeneland Vice President of Sales Tony Lacy said. “For us, the greatest reward is watching people like John and Tanya Gunther of Glennwood Farm sell so successfully (selling a half-brother to Triple Crown winner Justify for $1.9 million.) Glennwood is a father-daughter operation that puts a lot of time and investment into what they do, and we’re thrilled to see them getting a return on investment.”

Consigned by Four Star Sales, agent, Monday’s session topper is out of Grade 3 winner Twenty Carat, by Into Mischief, and from the family of Breeders’ Cup winners Shared Account and Sharing.

“We are so excited,” said Mahmud Mouni, who signed the ticket for RTM Racing. “We love it because we put this colt in our plans two days ago. Honestly, we were not expecting (to spend) that much, but that’s what the horse deserves. I know the full brother (Bletchley is) with (trainer) Chad Brown. He’s running this Friday (in his career debut at Belmont Park in a 1-mile maiden special weight race). Our dream (for this purchase) is the Kentucky Derby (G1).

“(This) horse will go to Brown, that’s the plan,” he continued. “We still have some (purchases) in our plan. We will see if we are lucky, and we hope we get them cheaper than this one.

“(The market) is very hot,” Mouni added. “The market has been increasing for two years. Honestly, we were shocked. All the prices we did not expect. If you (bid on) one for a million, you get it for $2 million. All the horses in Book 1 deserve what they go for. High-quality pedigrees and conformation are everything”

Kerry Cauthen of Four Star was pleased with the colt’s price.

“The reserve was a million, so it was quite fair,” Cauthen said. “We all thought we would possibly get two (million).”

In other top-priced sales on Monday, M.V. Magnier and Peter Brant’s White Birch Farm were the session’s leading buyers by spending $5.2 million for three yearlings. At $2.3 million, their most expensive purchase was a son of Gun Runner who is a half-brother to Grade 1 winner Colonel Liam. Darby Dan Farm, agent, consigned the colt, who is from the family of Grade 1 winner Wonder Again along with Red Raven, a stakes winner in Japan.

“He was a very nice horse,” Magnier said. “All the lads liked him. Peter Brant liked him. It’s a great pedigree from a very good farm. We haven’t decided where he is going to go, but he will stay in the U.S.

“The (market)’s very strong,” Magnier added. “Keeneland has done a great job, like they always do. They have brought a very international group of people here. The sale is going really well. It’s fantastic.”

“This colt has done nothing but improve ever since he was a baby,” Darby Dan owner John Phillips said. “My expectations are always modified, because you can come here and get disappointed. Today, I’m elated. The whole farm crew is happy. They deserve all the credit, not me.”

Phillips said his heart was pounding while he watched the price for the colt climb.

“It’s exciting,” Phillips said. “You get to watch them grow up. In January, I never would have guessed that we would have gone to those levels, but it’s a great pedigree, and it’s been in our family for five generations now.”

Gun Runner sired 7 of the 12 yearlings sold for $1.3 million or more.

J.S. Company paid $2.1 million for a Not This Time colt who is a half-brother to Grade 1 winner and sire Tapit Trice. Consigned by Gainesway, agent, he is out of stakes winner Danzatrice, by Dunkirk, and from the family of champion Jaywalk and Grade 2 winners Mission Impazzible and Forest Camp.

Gainesway led all consignors with sales of $12.75 million for 19 yearlings.

A colt by Gun Runner who is a half-brother to Triple Crown winner Justify was purchased by Ron Winchell’s Winchell Thoroughbreds for $1.9 million. Consigned by Glennwood Farm, agent, the colt is out of graded stakes-placed Stage Magic, a daughter of Ghostzapper who also produced Grade 3 winner The Lieutenant and stakes winner Stage Raider.

“A lot of emotions,” Tanya Gunther of Glennwood said about the sale. “Such a nice-looking colt, so well-bred and I didn’t want to sell him. I’m proud of him but also wish we could keep a horse like that. He did well; he’s such a champion. It’s a mixture of pride and regret having to sell a horse like that, but I’m proud of him.”

Glennwood sold Justify for $500,000 at the 2016 September Sale.

J.S. Company paid $1.7 million for a colt by Flightline consigned by Paramount Sales, agent. He is the first foal out of the Uncle Mo mare Chasing Summer, a half-sister to champion Accelerate, stakes winner and Grade 1-placed Daddy D T and stakes winner Amarish.

Three horses each brought $1.5 million.

Robert and Lawana Low paid the amount for a son of Not This Time who is a half-brother to Grade 1 winner Faiza. Airdrie Stud Raised and Offered consigned the colt, who is out of the Smart Strike mare Sweet Pistol and from the family of Grade 2 winners Pomeroys Pistol and Thousand Words.

“He handled the whole sale well,” bloodstock agent Jacob West said. “(He) comes from an incredible breeder. You have a lot of confidence going in and buying from those guys (Airdrie Stud). Just physically, he was great. But the pedigree backed it up, too.”

Magnier and White Birch went to $1.5 million for a colt by Gun Runner who is a half-brother to multiple Grade 1 winner Paradise Woods and stakes winner Forest Chatter. Lane’s End, agent, consigned the colt, whose dam is the Forest Wildcat mare Wild Forest. He is from the family of Grade 1 winner Reef Runner and Grade 3 winner Mr. Greeley.

“He’s been a really special colt,” Allaire Ryan of Lane’s End said. “He’s been an impressive individual from day one. One of those horses that carries himself with so much class and composure. He showed himself so consistently up here. He’s really well received by the market, and everybody’s really pleased with the results.”

Windancer Farm Holdings spent $1.5 million for a filly from the final crop of Uncle Mo who is a full sister to Grade 2 winner Bishops Bay and half-sister to Grade 2 winner Catching Freedom. Out of stakes winner Catch My Drift, she was consigned by Taylor Made Sales Agency, agent for WinStar Farm Bred & Raised.

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The second session of the Book 1 catalog of the September Sale begins Tuesday at 1 p.m. ET. The sale, which runs through Saturday, Sept. 26, is streamed live at Keeneland.com.

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Since its first race meet 90 years ago, the Keeneland Association has devoted itself to the health and vibrancy of the Thoroughbred industry. The world’s largest Thoroughbred auction house, Keeneland conducts six sales a year, in January, April, September, October and November. Graduates of Keeneland sales dominate racing across the globe at every level. In April and October, Keeneland offers some of the highest caliber and richest Thoroughbred racing in the world. Keeneland will host the Breeders’ Cup World Championships in 2026 for the fourth time, following 2015, 2020 and 2022. Uniquely structured, Keeneland is a privately held company with a not-for-profit mission that returns its earnings to the industry and the community in the form of higher purses and millions of dollars donated in support of horse industry initiatives and charitable contributions for education, research, and health and human services throughout Central Kentucky. Keeneland also maintains Keeneland Library, a world-renowned public research institution with the mission of preserving information about the Thoroughbred industry. To learn more, visit Keeneland.com.

For more information please email Keeneland Communications Associate Amy Owens at aowens@keeneland.com