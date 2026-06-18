Keeneland Turns 90 with Fall Meet Stakes Schedule Worth $10.7 Million

Season precedes Oct. 30-31 Breeders’ Cup World Championships

LEXINGTON, KY (June 17, 2026) — Before Keeneland hosts the Breeders’ Cup World Championships for the fourth time, the track will celebrate its 90th birthday with a 17-day Fall Meet from Oct. 2-24 featuring 22 stakes worth $10.7 million. The track, which was developed on property owned by John Oliver “Jack” Keene, opened Oct. 15, 1936 for nine days of racing that drew tremendous fanfare from Lexington and beyond. Today Keeneland is an international leader in Thoroughbred racing and sales.

“This is a special year for Keeneland,” said Keeneland Vice President of Racing Gatewood Bell. “Celebrating our 90th anniversary gives us an opportunity to reflect on the rich history of this place while also looking ahead to hosting the Breeders’ Cup World Championships for the fourth time. With Fall Stars Weekend and a strong stakes schedule throughout the meet, fans can expect to see some of the best racing anywhere in the sport.”

Over the course of the Fall Meet, 12 stakes will be run on the turf and 10 stakes will be on the dirt. The Kentucky Thoroughbred Development Fund is contributing $2,575,000 to their purses, pending approval from the Kentucky Horse Racing and Gaming Corporation.

The Fall Meet will begin with the signature three-day Fall Stars Weekend, featuring 11 stakes worth $6.35 million. Eight of those races are “Win and You’re In” events — part of the Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series – that award the winners automatic starting positions and free entry to the Oct. 30-31 World Championships at Keeneland.

Three Win and You’re In events will be run Friday, Oct. 2: the $650,000 Darley Alcibiades (G1) (NetJets Juvenile Fillies-G1), the $400,000 Stoll Keenon Ogden Phoenix (G2) (Cygames Sprint-G1) and the $400,000 Jessamine (G2) Presented by Keeneland Sales (John Deere Juvenile Fillies Turf-G1).

Saturday, Oct. 3 features five stakes, including these Win and You’re In races: the $1.25 million Coolmore Turf Mile (G1) (FanDuel Mile-G1), the $650,000 Claiborne Breeders’ Futurity (G1) (FanDuel Juvenile-G1) and the $400,000 Thoroughbred Club of America (G2) (Filly and Mare Sprint-G1). The distance of the TCA has been increased from 6 furlongs to 6½ furlongs.

Also being run on opening Saturday are the $800,000 First Lady (G1) and the $400,000 Woodford (G2) Presented by FanDuel.

Sunday of Fall Stars Weekend has two Win and You’re In races: the $650,000 Juddmonte Spinster (G1) (Distaff-G1) and the $400,000 Castle & Key Bourbon (G2) (Brown Advisory Juvenile Turf-G1). The day’s third stakes is the $350,000 Indian Summer (G3) Presented by Keeneland Select, which has been upgraded from a listed race and offers a $50,000 purse increase.

Stakes action for the second weekend of the Fall Meet kicks off with the $400,000 Sycamore (G2) on Friday, Oct. 9. The next day features the $750,000 Queen Elizabeth II Challenge Cup (G1) Presented by Dixiana, an internationally recognized invitational for 3-year-old fillies racing 1 1/8 miles on the turf. The $400,000 Franklin (G2) will be run Sunday, Oct. 11.

Third week stakes are the $400,000 Lexus Raven Run (G2) and the $350,000 Perryville (G3) on Saturday, Oct. 17 and the $350,000 Rood & Riddle Dowager (G3) on Sunday, Oct. 18.

Stakes action on the final week of the Fall Meet begins Friday, Oct. 23 with the $400,000 Bank of America Valley View (G2) and the $300,000 Dean Dorton Myrtlewood (L).

The three stakes on closing day on Saturday, Oct. 24 are the $400,000 Bryan Station (G2) on the turf — upgraded from last year — along with two races on the dirt: the $350,000 Hagyard Fayette (G3) and the $250,000 Bowman Mill.

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Public ticket sales for the Fall Meet will begin Tuesday, Aug. 18 at 9 a.m. ET. For more information, visit tickets.keeneland.com.

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Since its first race meet 90 years ago, the Keeneland Association has devoted itself to the health and vibrancy of the Thoroughbred industry. The world’s largest Thoroughbred auction house, Keeneland conducts five on-site sales a year, in January, April, September and November. Graduates of Keeneland sales dominate racing across the globe at every level. In April and October, Keeneland offers some of the highest caliber and richest Thoroughbred racing in the world. On Oct. 30-31, Keeneland will host the Breeders’ Cup World Championships for the fourth time, following 2015, 2020 and 2022. Uniquely structured, Keeneland is a privately held company with a not-for-profit mission that returns its earnings to the industry and the community in the form of higher purses and millions of dollars donated in support of horse industry initiatives and charitable contributions for education, research, and health and human services throughout Central Kentucky. Keeneland also maintains Keeneland Library, a world-renowned public research institution with the mission of preserving information about the Thoroughbred industry. To learn more, visit Keeneland.com.

For more information email Keeneland Communications Associate Amy Owens at aowens@keeneland.com.

Media Contact:

Amy Owens

aowens@keeneland.com