Keeneland Welcomes Area Fifth Graders for Hands-On Learning This Week

LEXINGTON, KY (Aug. 24, 2026) – Keeneland will become a classroom for approximately 2,600 fifth grade students from 32 Fayette County public and private schools today through Friday, Aug. 28, offering a hands-on introduction to the horses, people and careers that drive the Thoroughbred industry during the annual Fifth Grade Field Trips.

Over the course of five days, approximately 500 students will visit Keeneland each day for a two-hour educational experience featuring interactive stations designed to bring Kentucky’s signature industry to life.

“Fifth Grade Field Trips give students the opportunity to experience Keeneland in a way they can’t get from a textbook,” said Keeneland Senior Director of Community Relations Kara Heissenbuttel. “They’re learning about horses and racing, but they’re also discovering the many people, businesses and career opportunities that make the Thoroughbred industry such an important part of Kentucky. We hope students leave with a greater appreciation for the industry in their own backyard and maybe even a glimpse of where they could find their place in it someday.”

Each day’s field trip will begin at 10 a.m. in the Sales Pavilion, where students will be welcomed by Heissenbuttel before watching a video introducing them to Keeneland. They will then step into the role of buyers during a mock Thoroughbred auction, offering a firsthand look at the excitement of the sales process.

Here are the various learning opportunities:

Station Partner Focus Station 1 North American Racing Academy, affiliated with Bluegrass Community and Technical College Jockey Prep & Tack Station 2 Keeneland Racing Watch a replay of the most recent running of the Toyota Blue Grass (G1) in the Winner’s Circle Station 3 Hagyard Equine Medical Institute Equine veterinarian Station 4 Kentucky Derby Museum Economic impact of horse racing Station 5 Amplify Horse Racing Equine industry careers Station 6 Visit Horse Country Life cycle of a racehorse Station 7 Locust Trace AgriScience Center, part of Fayette County Public Schools Horse safety 101 Station 8 Godolphin Day in the life of a racehorse Station 9 Keeneland Sales Sale operation from arrival to sales ring Station 10 Life Adventure Center, Hooves of Hope Equestrian Center (Brook Ledge providing complimentary transportation for the horses) Hands on with horses

Every student will receive a book titled “Racing & Sales” with information about Keeneland, the history of Thoroughbred racing in Lexington, the life of a Thoroughbred, the economic impact of Kentucky’s Thoroughbred industry and more. Pages include QR Codes for more information.

###

Since its first race meet 90 years ago, the Keeneland Association has devoted itself to the health and vibrancy of the Thoroughbred industry. The world’s largest Thoroughbred auction house, Keeneland conducts six sales a year, in January, April, September, October and November. Graduates of Keeneland sales dominate racing across the globe at every level. In April and October, Keeneland offers some of the highest caliber and richest Thoroughbred racing in the world. On Oct. 30-31, Keeneland will host the Breeders’ Cup World Championships for the fourth time, following 2015, 2020 and 2022. Uniquely structured, Keeneland is a privately held company with a not-for-profit mission that returns its earnings to the industry and the community in the form of higher purses and millions of dollars donated in support of horse industry initiatives and charitable contributions for education, research, and health and human services throughout Central Kentucky. Keeneland also maintains Keeneland Library, a world-renowned public research institution with the mission of preserving information about the Thoroughbred industry. To learn more, visit Keeneland.com.

For more information email Keeneland Communications Manager Meredith Daugherty at mdaugherty@keeneland.com