Keeneland Welcomes Area Fifth Graders This Week for Educational Field Trip

LEXINGTON, KY (Aug. 26, 2025) – Keeneland is a classroom this week for some 2,500 fifth grade students from 32 public and private schools in Fayette County who are here to learn about the track and Kentucky’s Thoroughbred industry. Each day, approximately 500 students will participate in a two-hour tour that features hands-on educational stations.

“Fifth Grade Field Trips are exciting opportunities for students to engage with horses and Keeneland; teach them about the size and economic importance of Kentucky’s signature industry; and introduce them to the many careers they can pursue,” Keeneland Senior Director of Community Relations Kara Heissenbuttel said. “This annual event is a popular kickoff to the school year, and we hope it not only entertains young people but inspires them to set a career path.” Each day’s tour will start at 10 a.m. in the Sales Pavilion with a welcome from Heissenbuttel before students watch a video about Keeneland and participate in a mock Thoroughbred auction. Next, they will split up into smaller groups to learn more about horses and racing at these themed stations around the grounds:

Every student will receive a book titled “Racing & Sales” with information about Keeneland, the history of Thoroughbred racing in Lexington, the life of a Thoroughbred, the economic impact of Kentucky’s Thoroughbred industry and more. Pages include QR Codes for more information.

Since its first race meet 89 years ago, the Keeneland Association has devoted itself to the health and vibrancy of the Thoroughbred industry. The world’s largest Thoroughbred auction house, Keeneland conducts five on-site sales a year, in January, April, September and November. Graduates of Keeneland sales dominate racing across the globe at every level. In April and October, Keeneland offers some of the highest caliber and richest Thoroughbred racing in the world. Keeneland will host the Breeders’ Cup World Championships in 2026 for the fourth time, following 2015, 2020 and 2022. Uniquely structured, Keeneland is a privately held company with a not-for-profit mission that returns its earnings to the industry and the community in the form of higher purses and millions of dollars donated in support of horse industry initiatives and charitable contributions for education, research, and health and human services throughout Central Kentucky. Keeneland also maintains Keeneland Library, a world-renowned public research institution with the mission of preserving information about the Thoroughbred industry. To learn more, visit Keeneland.com.

