Kickstart Your Horse Journey in 2026 – Free Safety & Behaviour Course for Youth!

Guelph – ON, Jan 14, 2026 – Ready to level up your horse knowledge in the new year? Equine Guelph, the horse owner’s centre at the University of Guelph, is thrilled to offer FREE access to its On-Demand Horse Behaviour and Safety course for youth from January 1 – March 31, 2026! This is your chance to join young horse enthusiasts worldwide and gain the skills that make you safer, smarter, and more confident around horses.

Why take this course?

Because horses don’t come with an instruction manual—but this is the next best thing!

Learn how horses think, see, and react so you can predict their behaviour.

Discover why understanding herd dynamics and body language is key to safety.

Explore real-life scenarios like fire safety in barns and helmet safety for riders.

This self-paced online program takes about 10-15 hours and is packed with interactive activities, videos, and fun facts that will change the way you see horses forever.

What makes this course different?

It’s not just about safety—it’s about building a bond. When you understand how horses perceive the world, you can create trust and harmony in every interaction. Whether you dream of riding, training, or simply spending time at the barn, this course gives you the foundation to do it safely and confidently.

“I really enjoyed the course and learned a lot. The course was really fun, and I wish it was longer.” – Lillian, Student

Upon completion, you’ll earn a Certificate from Equine Guelph—a great addition to your horse resume!

Spots are open now! Tell your barn friends and join the global community of youth who are passionate about horses. Register today at TheHorsePortal.ca.

Equine Guelph thanks its generous safety supporters. This free youth initiative has been made possible by ESSO, Kubota Canada, Ontario Equestrian, and System Equine.

