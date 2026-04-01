KIMES RANCH ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH SINGER-SONGWRITER SHELBY STONE

Scottsdale, AZ- April 1, 2026 — Kimes Ranch, the western apparel brand known for quality craftsmanship and authentic style, has announced a new partnership with rising singer-songwriter Shelby Stone. The collaboration unites Stone’s dynamic sound with Kimes Ranch’s commitment to western culture and modern lifestyle apparel.

With a sound that leans as much into attitude as it does authenticity, Stone has been carving her own lane—equal parts backroad poetry and amplified edge. That same no-compromise energy makes her a natural fit for Kimes Ranch, a brand built for those who live loud, work hard, and trust their denim to keep up.

Stone shared her enthusiasm for the partnership. “Partnering with Kimes Ranch makes all the sense in the world to me because I’ve been a fan long before this was official. The first thing I bought with my first National Ropers Supply paycheck was a pair of Jennifers, and I’ve been loyal ever since. The quality flat-out rules, and their denim holds up whether you’re working, on the road, or wearing it every day. What I respect even more is that Kimes doesn’t just talk about western culture, they show up for it. Their investment in breakaway roping, especially with the Kimes Ranch Million Dollar Breakaway, proves that. They put real weight behind something a lot of people were happy to talk about, but few were actually willing to back with real action. My relationship with them started when they gave me the chance to play their Fort Worth opening, and over the years I’ve watched them support live music and rising artists in a way that feels real, not performative. They’re good people, they make a great product, and I wouldn’t want to wear anything else.”

The partnership will see Stone bringing her signature edge to the brand’s iconic denim and western wear, designed for both performance and everyday life.

Amanda Kimes, Vice President of Kimes Ranch, added, “Shelby Stone embodies the energy, authenticity, and dedication that define our brand. She’s someone who works hard, stays true to her craft, and connects with her audience in a real way. Partnering with her felt like a natural extension of what we’ve always believed—supporting people who live the lifestyle we design for and showing up for them in a meaningful way.”

More than a collaboration, the partnership signals a shared mindset, where tradition meets rebellion, and western roots collide with a rock ‘n’ roll backbone. Shelby Stone joins a growing lineup of artists who aren’t just wearing the brand—they’re living it.

Shelby continues a steady run of live dates; please visit www.theshelbystone.com for upcoming shows near you.

About Shelby Stone

Cut from the backdrop of the iconic Fort Worth Stockyards, Shelby Stone is part of a new generation of artists reshaping the Red Dirt and Americana landscape, not through viral moments or industry shortcuts, but by building something real from the ground up. Raised in Decatur, TX, Stone blends hard-edged rock and roll with emotionally raw songwriting, delivering a sound that feels both familiar and entirely her own.

What separates Stone is not just the music, but the way she has chosen to build her career. Completely independent, with no label or publishing deal, she has leaned into a direct-to-fan approach that prioritizes connection over convenience. Her debut album Silveryear was released first as a physical and direct digital product on August 8, 2025, selling over 1,000 copies in its first week and moving through its first vinyl pressing in under an hour. The decision to delay streaming until April 2026 was intentional, a statement about valuing the listener and rewarding the fans who showed up early.

Produced by Dalton Domino and P.H. Naffah, Silveryear captures the full spectrum of Stone’s artistry. The record moves effortlessly between sharp, driving rock moments and stripped-down, unguarded songwriting, tied together by a voice that never wavers. An album rooted in survival, self-reflection, and reinvention, it is not just a debut, but rather a foundation.

Stone’s rise has been driven by the stage. Since her first show in 2020, she has developed a reputation as a commanding live performer, capable of holding a room with the intensity of a seasoned veteran. That presence has translated into real momentum, including sold-out multi-night runs, an expanding national touring footprint, and slots at some of the most respected festivals in the space, including Luck Reunion, Mile 0 Fest, Born and Raised, Texas Music Revolution, and Steamboat Music Festival.

At the core of everything is the fan. Stone’s philosophy is simple: think like a fan and treat the listener like a real person by giving them something worth holding onto.

The admiration she has garnered from Americana icons such as Robert Earl Keen, Ray Wylie Hubbard, Cross Canadian Ragweed, and Turnpike Troubadours speaks to both her authenticity and the respect she has earned within the Texas and Red Dirt community. Shelby Stone is not just another new name in Texas music, but an artist carving out her own lane, built on honesty, work ethic, and a deep understanding of what it takes to earn an audience. With Silveryear set to hit streaming platforms on April 3, 2026, and an audience growing by the show, she stands on the edge of a breakout moment built entirely on her own terms.

About Kimes Ranch

Founded by Matt and Amanda Kimes, Kimes Ranch was built on a vision to bring elevated craftsmanship and authenticity back to Western apparel. What began as a small family endeavor in Arizona has evolved into a modern luxury brand known for its clean design, impeccable fits, and unmistakable longhorn signature.

Driven to create “the jean” the Western world couldn’t find-rugged enough for the ranch yet refined enough for everyday wear-Matt and Amanda quickly established a reputation for thoughtful construction, durable performance, and timeless silhouettes. Today, that same commitment shapes a full collection of premium apparel designed with integrity and informed by the brand’s Western heritage.

As Kimes Ranch continues to grow, its approach remains personal: stay true to its roots, uphold uncompromising quality, and ensure customers feel connected to the people behind the name. Kimes Ranch delivers a luxury experience grounded in authenticity, a modern interpretation of Western style, elevated with the care of a family brand.

For more information, visit www.kimesranch.com

Kimes Ranch Media Contact: McKenzie Parkinson / mrs.parkinson@kimesranch.com

PHOTOS: https://app.air.inc/a/beca1275a

Media Contact:

Lindsay Perraton

mrs.perraton@kimesranch.com