Kimes Ranch Jeans Opens Pop-Up Shop in the Heart of Nashville

Experience Premium Western-Inspired Apparel With Custom Fittings and Exclusive Inventory

Nashville, TN – May 15, 2025 – Kimes Ranch Jeans, known for merging classic Western heritage with contemporary style, is excited to announce the opening of its highly anticipated pop-up shop in Nashville. From May 16 through June 28, customers can shop the full Kimes Ranch collection at 209 10th Avenue South, right in the heart of Music City. This temporary storefront comes to town just in time for two of Nashville’s biggest events—the inaugural Music City Rodeo and the iconic CMA Fest. Gear up in style while enjoying the best of what Nashville has to offer. Whether you’re headed to a rodeo, a concert, or a night out downtown, Kimes Ranch will have you outfitted in the hottest Western brand.

Locals and visitors alike are invited to an immersive experience into the Kimes Ranch lifestyle, including Custom Denim Fitting appointments designed to help customers find their perfect fit. In addition to the brand’s selection of premium denim, the pop-up will carry their full line of apparel including outerwear, T-shirts, and caps—all crafted with the superior quality and timeless appeal the brand is known for. Visitors can even get their hands on a limited edition Kimes Ranch Nashville cap, available only at this location.

“We’re thrilled to bring Kimes Ranch to Nashville, a city that shares our appreciation for authenticity, music, and modern Western culture,” said MacKinnon Crawford, National Retail Manager at Kimes Ranch. “This pop-up is more than just a retail space—it’s an opportunity to connect directly with our community and celebrate the vibrant city that is Nashville.”

Whether you’re a longtime fan or discovering the brand for the first time, the Kimes Ranch pop-up offers a unique, hands-on shopping experience that blends fashion, function, and the spirit of the American West.

Location:

Kimes Ranch Pop-Up Shop

209 10th Avenue South

Nashville, TN

Dates:

May 16 – June 28, 2025

For more information, visit http://www.kimesranch.com/ or follow @kimesranchjeans on social media for updates and event announcements.

About Kimes Ranch Jeans: Founded in 2009, Kimes Ranch Jeans combines Western heritage with modern design, creating premium denim and apparel that meets the demands of today’s lifestyle. With a focus on quality, durability, and style, Kimes Ranch has become a trusted name in Western fashion and beyond.

Kimes Ranch Media Contact: McKenzie Parkinson / mrs.parkinons@kimesranch.com

PHOTOS: https://app.air.inc/a/bzHgsGfjA

Media Contact:

McKenzie Parkinson

mrs.parkinons@kimesranch.com