Kimes Ranch Million $ Breakaway Welcomes Boot Barn as Presenting Sponsor-Largest Purse in Breakaway Roping History to be Paid Out at the Second Annual Event

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – With the biggest payout in history for female rodeo athletes approaching, Kimes Ranch is thrilled to announce a partnership with Boot Barn, the largest western and workwear retailer in the nation. This collaboration brings together two iconic American traditions: the timeless appeal of top-quality western wear and cowboy boots with the exhilarating excitement of rodeo. As a presenting sponsor and official retail partner of the Million $ Breakaway, Boot Barn will support this iconic event as these incredible women compete for the ultimate prize.

Guided by the values of the West, Boot Barn is honored to support the Kimes Ranch Million Dollar Breakaway event. Honoring local communities and the Western heritage is incredibly important to Boot Barn, which is why they support over 800 rodeos and local events across the nation every year. As America’s leading western and work retailer, Boot Barn is committed to supporting the varying lifestyles of those who make our country so great. Boot Barn offers western and work boots, jeans, cowboy hats, pearl snap shirts, outerwear, protective workwear including FR, belts, and accessories for western, work, country, and fashion customers. For more than 45 years, the company has focused on providing superior service and the largest selection of quality brands.

“Boot Barn is honored to support the Kimes Ranch Million Dollar Breakaway, a truly groundbreaking event in the Western industry. Thank you to Kimes Ranch and Chris Neal Productions for creating an opportunity of this magnitude, where female athletes have the chance to rope for a million dollars. This historic moment will not only change lives but also inspire the next generation of breakaway ropers,” said Tye Romano, Director of New Stores & Events Performance.

The Million $ Breakaway is a pioneering rodeo event that has redefined the sport. This unprecedented competition offers over a million-dollar purse, making it the richest breakaway roping event in history. Created by Kimes Ranch in collaboration with renowned rodeo producer Chris Neal, the event aims to elevate the profile of breakaway roping and provide a much-needed platform for talented cowgirls to showcase their skills. Timeless tradition and groundbreaking milestones come together through the partnership between Kimes Ranch and Boot Barn.

The Kimes Ranch Million Dollar Breakaway is an open event for all female breakaway ropers with no membership required to enter. Fifteen qualifiers will join the top 10 breakaway ropers in the world standings to compete at the 10-round competition held Nov. 24-30 in Scottsdale. Live music, shopping, and all the local amenities that Scottsdale has to offer are sure to make this an event to remember.

For more information on Kimes Ranch Million $ Breakaway and to purchase tickets, visit https://milliondollarbreakaway.com/purchase-tickets/ or follow @milliondollarbreakaway on social media.

About Kimes Ranch Jeans: Founded in 2009, Kimes Ranch Jeans combines Western heritage with modern design, creating premium denim and apparel that meets the demands of today’s lifestyle. With a focus on quality, durability, and style, Kimes Ranch has become a trusted name in Western fashion and beyond. For more information, visit kimesranch.com.

Photos: https://app.air.inc/a/bVuifTarG

