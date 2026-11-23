FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA – November 21, 2026-The Kimes Ranch Million Dollar Breakaway returns in 2026, bringing together the world’s top breakaway ropers to compete for championship titles, significant prize money, and the opportunity to be crowned the Kimes Ranch Million Dollar Breakaway World Champion. Throughout the competition, athletes will have the opportunity to accumulate eligible earnings toward the coveted World Championship title. The eligible qualifying events and competition rounds are listed below.

TWO DIFFERENT TITLES. TWO DIFFERENT WAYS TO WIN.

The Kimes Ranch Million Dollar Breakaway recognizes two separate championship accomplishments.

Million Dollar Breakaway Finals Champion

The Finals Champion will be determined by the fastest qualified 10-head aggregate time following the completion of all 10 rounds of the Championship Finals.

Kimes Ranch Million Dollar Breakaway World Champion

The World Champion will be determined by the highest cumulative eligible earnings earned throughout the designated qualifying events, Semi-Finals and Championship Finals.

TheKimes Ranch Million Dollar Breakaway World Champion title will be determined by cumulative eligible earnings from the following designated events and rounds:

Coastal Qualifier

Canadian Qualifier

Oklahoma’s Richest Qualifier

Last Chance Qualifier

Million Dollar Breakaway Semi-Finals

Million Dollar Breakaway Finals – Rounds 1-10

Million Dollar Breakaway Finals – Aggregate Money

Only prize money earned from the events and rounds listed above, and specifically designated as eligible by event management, will count toward the Kimes Ranch Million Dollar Breakaway World Championship earnings leaderboard and the determination of the World Champion.

IMPORTANT ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING THE 2027 WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

With the addition of the First Chance Qualifier, competitors won’t have to wait for the traditional qualifying season to begin making their mark. The road to the 2027 Kimes Ranch Million Dollar Breakaway World Championship begins Sunday, November 29, at 9 a.m. at WestWorld of Scottsdale in Scottsdale, Arizona. Athletes can enter now through the NextGen Rodeo App for their first opportunity to earn money toward the 2027 World Championship leaderboard and take the first step toward becoming the next Kimes Ranch Million Dollar Breakaway World Champion.

Fans and athletes, don’t forget that the 2026 Kimes Ranch Million Dollar Breakaway kicks off November 23 in Scottsdale! Come experience the excitement of world-class breakaway roping throughout the week. For tickets to the finals, event details, and the complete competition schedule, visitmilliondollarbreakaway.com.

About Kimes Ranch Jeans:Founded in 2009, Kimes Ranch Jeans combines Western heritage with modern design, creating premium denim and apparel that meets the demands of today’s lifestyle. With a focus on quality, durability, and style, Kimes Ranch has become a trusted name in Western fashion and beyond. Through events like the Million Dollar Breakaway, Kimes Ranch continues to support and celebrate the athletes and fans who embody the heart of rodeo. For more information, visit kimesranch.com.



Kimes Ranch Media Contact: McKenzie Parkinson /mrs.parkinson@kimesranch.com