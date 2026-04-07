Kimes Ranch Million Dollar Breakaway Announces Major 2026 Expansion, New Qualifiers, and Enhanced Competition Format

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Scottsdale, AZ – April 6, 2026 – The Kimes Ranch Million Dollar Breakaway is proud to announce its 2026 expansion plan, featuring new qualifying events, increased athlete access, and key enhancements to competition structure designed to elevate the sport of breakaway roping.

Launched as a groundbreaking initiative to elevate breakaway roping, the Kimes Ranch Million Dollar Breakaway quickly established itself as one of the richest and most progressive events in the sport. Created in partnership with CN Productions, the event was designed to provide female ropers with unprecedented payout opportunities and a premier competitive platform. Since its inception, it has drawn top talent from across the country, contributed to the rapid growth of breakaway roping, and set a new benchmark for production quality, athlete experience, and industry impact.

Following continued growth and momentum, the 2026 season introduces a broader and more dynamic pathway to the Million Dollar Breakaway Finals, held in Scottsdale, Arizona November 25-29th.

The addition of new regional qualifier events will expand the event’s geographic reach and improve accessibility for athletes nationwide, while increased advancement spots will allow more competitors to progress to the semi-finals and alter the previous qualifying avenue to the finals.

2026 Qualifier Schedule Breakdown:

1. MDB First Chance Qualifier (Completed)

Dates: December 21, 2025 Location: Scottsdale, Arizona-WestWorld of Scottsdale

2. New Summer Qualifier

Dates: TBD Location:TBD

$30,000 added qualifier Finals Performance*

3. New Fall Qualifier

Dates:TBD Location: TBD

$30,000 added qualifier Finals Performance*

4. Oklahoma’s Richest

Dates: October 15-18, 2026 Location: Guthrie, Oklahoma-Lazy E Arena

$30,000 added qualifier Finals Performance*

5. MDB Last Chance Qualifier

Dates: November 23-24, 2026 Location: Scottsdale, Arizona-WestWorld

Semi-Finals & Finals Advancement Structure

In the past, a Top 10 finish in the year-end WPRA Standings earned a spot in the Million Dollar Breakaway finals. For 2026, all 20 finalists will advance from our Semi-finals and Qualifier Finals Performances.

Semi-Finals Qualification Structure

The Kimes Ranch Million $ Breakaway Semi-Finals will consist of the following qualifiers, listed in order of occurrence:

20 qualifiers from the 2025 First Chance Qualifier

20 qualifiers from Summer Qualifier

20 qualifiers from the Fall Qualifier

60 qualifiers from the Oklahoma Qualifier

40 qualifiers from the Last Chance Qualifier

5 qualifiers from the Buy Back Round

Top 20 qualifiers from the Kimes VRQ Leaderboard

26 qualifiers from PWR (Premier Women’s Rodeo) – 5 from each main qualifier and 1 from the Buy Back Round

Total Semi-Final Competitors: 211

Finals Advancement Structure

Advancement from Semi-Finals:

17 competitors will advance from the Semi-Finals to the Million $ Breakaway Finals.

Automatic Advancements (Qualifier Winners): 3 competitors will advance as winners of the Summer Qualifier, Fall Qualifier and Oklahoma’s Richest finals performances*

Total Finals Competitors: 20

Together, these advancements will create a 20-athlete Championship Finals field, delivering a more competitive and elite format for the sport’s premier event. The Semi-Finals and Finals promise to deliver an exciting, high-stakes showcase of the sport’s top talent, with increased intensity at every round.

Additionally, the High Money title will now be determined by cumulative earnings across all qualifier events and the Finals rather than being limited to the 10 round finals performance alone. As a transition measure, earnings from the 2025 First Chance Qualifier will not count toward 2026 High Money standings; however, beginning in 2027, all qualifier events, including the First Chance Qualifier, will be included in cumulative High Money calculations.

“These updates reflect our continued commitment to growing the sport and expanding opportunities for breakaway ropers at every level,” said Amanda Kimes. “By increasing access, enhancing competition, and investing in greater visibility, we’re building a stronger future for the sport.”

For more information and updates, visit www.milliondollarbreakaway.com

Media Contact:

Lindsay Perraton

mrs.perraton@kimesranch.com