KIMES RANCH MILLION DOLLAR BREAKAWAY UNVEILS 2026 CONCERT LINEUP-Fans can look forward to championship breakaway roping and headline country music performances at this premier Western event.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ– Fans of world-class breakaway roping and live country music have even more reason to mark their calendars as The Kimes Ranch Million Dollar Breakaway Presented by Boot Barn officially announces its highly anticipated concert lineup.

The entertainment begins on Friday, November 27, with Logan Ryan Band taking the stage immediately following that evening’s Million Dollar Breakaway roping competition. Known for their high-energy live performances and authentic country sound, Logan Ryan Band has built a loyal following across the Western and Texas country music scenes. Their blend of traditional country influences with modern storytelling makes them a favorite among rodeo and country music fans alike.

On Saturday, November 28, Ashley McBryde will headline the weekend with a concert immediately following the night’s breakaway roping. A Grammy Award winner and one of country music’s most acclaimed singer-songwriters, McBryde has earned widespread recognition for her honest lyrics, powerhouse vocals, and fan-favorite hits including “One Night Standards,” “Light On In The Kitchen,” and “A Little Dive Bar in Dahlonega.” Her dynamic live performances have made her one of the genre’s most sought-after entertainers.

“The Kimes Ranch Million Dollar Breakaway is all about delivering an unforgettable experience for our fans,” said Amanda Kimes. “Pairing elite breakaway roping with incredible live music creates a weekend that celebrates the Western lifestyle both in and out of the arena. We’re thrilled to welcome Logan Ryan Band and Ashley McBryde to this year’s event.”

Held at WestWorld of Scottsdale, The Kimes Ranch Million Dollar Breakaway Presented by Boot Barn continues to raise the bar for western sports, blending world-class competition with powerful storytelling to showcase the athletes who are shaping the future of rodeo. The sport’s top athletes compete for one of the richest purses in breakaway roping while offering fans an unmatched Western lifestyle experience featuring live music, shopping, food, and family-friendly entertainment.

Both concerts will be held immediately following each night’s breakaway roping competition, giving fans championship rodeo action followed by outstanding live country music.

Tickets are on sale now. Fans are encouraged to purchase early to secure their tickets for an unforgettable weekend celebrating the best of Western sports and country music.

For more information, visit www.milliondollarbreakaway.com or follow @milliondollarbreakaway on social media for exclusive behind-the-scenes coverage, athlete interviews, and event updates

Images available upon request.