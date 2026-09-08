KM Performance Horses Backs Reined Cow Horse’s Legacy and Future

KM Performance Horses sponsors the 2026 Reno Snaffle Bit Futurity Lifetime Achievement Banquet honoring Ken Wold while investing in the next generation through its Stallion Incentive program.

RENO, Nev. — The preservation and perpetuation of reined cow horse history is an important part of the Reno Snaffle Bit Futurity Lifetime Achievement Banquet, made possible in 2026 through the support of KM Performance Horses, owned by Mary “Cathy” Aronson of Wilton, California. The annual banquet honors individuals whose dedication and contributions have helped shape the sport, with this year’s event recognizing longtime horseman Ken Wold for his significant contributions to the reined cow horse industry.

The Lifetime Achievement Banquet will be held Thursday, September 17, during the 10th anniversary Reno Snaffle Bit Futurity in Reno, Nevada. The evening will include a cocktail hour, dinner, live auction and presentation of Wold’s Lifetime Achievement Award. Auction highlights will include a set of Luis B. Ortega rawhide reins donated by the National Reined Cow Horse Foundation and an original Shea Gilson sketch celebrating Fillinic and the iconic Fillinic bit. Tickets are required.

Wold serves as Head Trainer and Equine Manager for the Reined Cow Horse Division of KM Performance Horses, overseeing the program’s breeding and sales operations. His career in reined cow horse spans more than five decades and includes championship titles, NRCHA Million Dollar Rider status, two terms as NRCHA President, 30 years on the association’s board of directors and induction into the NRCHA Hall of Fame.

Reflecting on the recognition, Wold said the connection between the award and KM Performance Horses makes the honor particularly meaningful.

“I am truly honored to receive the Reno Snaffle Bit Futurity Lifetime Achievement Award. The fact that this event is sponsored by KM Performance Horses makes this recognition even more meaningful and especially close to my heart. I feel incredibly blessed and grateful to receive such a special honor.

To all the trainers, especially those coming up in this industry, remember that time is one of the greatest training tools we have. Don’t get in a hurry. Give your horses the time they need to learn, develop, and gain confidence. Be patient, trust the process, and always put the horse first.”

– Ken Wold, Reno Snaffle Bit Futurity Lifetime Achievement Award Recipient

In addition to supporting the industry’s longstanding events, KM Performance Horses is investing in its future through the KM Performance Horses Stallion Incentive, which provides additional money to owners competing with eligible offspring of Metallic Slayer and Reyzin Stylish Cash.

Eligible 2027 offspring from the 2026 breeding season can earn incentive money at major reined cow horse events, including the NRCHA Snaffle Bit Futurity®, NSHA Futurity, Reno Snaffle Bit Futurity and CRCHA Snaffle Bit Futurity. When those offspring reach their three-year-old year in 2030, the program is projected to provide more than $200,000 in estimated payouts, funded by KM Performance Horses.

The Stallion Incentive is part of KM Performance Horses’ ongoing investment in the horses and competitors shaping the next generation of reined cow horse, complementing its support of the people and events that have helped build the industry.

The 2026 Reno Snaffle Bit Futurity Lifetime Achievement Banquet, sponsored by KM Performance Horses, will be held Thursday, September 17. Tickets are required.

For more information about the KM Performance Horses Stallion Incentive, visit kmhorses.com/stallion-incentive.

For banquet information and tickets, visit renosnafflebitfuturity.com/banquet.

ABOUT RENO SNAFFLE BIT FUTURITY

The Reno Snaffle Bit Futurity is a premier reined cow horse event held annually in Reno, Nevada. The event draws horses, trainers and owners from across the country, competing for some of the sport’s largest payouts. Since its founding, the event has grown into one of the sport’s most anticipated stops, known for record-setting competition, its annual Horse Sale and the community it brings together. Horsemen, owners, sponsors, vendors and fans return year after year for the caliber of horses, the welcoming atmosphere and the traditions the event honors, from its horsemanship roots to the legends who have shaped the sport. The 2026 Reno Snaffle Bit Futurity, marking the event’s 10th anniversary, will take place Sept. 11-20 at the Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center and will include Futurity and Derby competition, horse show classes, the Western Trade Show, the Lifetime Achievement Banquet and the Reno Snaffle Bit Futurity Horse Sale.

###

FOR ADDITIONAL PHOTOS OR INTERVIEWS REQUESTS

MEDIA CONTACT

Name: Chelsea Sutton

Title: CUE PR & Marketing

Email: chelsea@cuepr.com

Phone: 252-717-9919