KNOCKOUTS EYES WINS FIRST RUNNING OF THE REMINGTON PARK APPALOOSA FUTURITY G3

Oklahoma City, Okla., April 24, 2026 – Appaloosa Knockouts Eyes dug deep for the win in race 8 at the spring meet in OKC. The 250-yard Remington Park Appaloosa Futurity G3, with a field of ten, was the inaugural running of this all-Appaloosa Stakes race. The purse was valued at $36,730.

Knockouts Eyes, (Cyber Monday AQHA x Eyesa Knockout by Mr Eye Opener, AQHA) a 2-year-old dark bay filly, had a solid finish with jockey Mario Delgado in the irons, to cross the finish line. The filly is owned by Wishbone Partnership was bred by Gary Vaughan and trained by Dee Keener.

First Speeding Bullet, (Hes Bulletproof x Allies Apollo by Apollo (TB)) a 2-year-old filly came in a fast second with jockey Roman Cruz in the irons. The filly is owned by Racin RNS and Adriana Ruiz from Wapanucka, Oklahoma and trained by Jesus Ruben Ruiz.

R Tyme Wil Tell (Cyber Monday AQHA x R Sassy Corona, by PYC Paint Your Wagon, AQHA) a 2-year-old bay filly, with jockey James Flores in the irons, finished a close third. The filly is currently owned and was bred by Jeff Adams of Oklahoma and is trained by Dee Keener.

The Appaloosa Horse Club (ApHC) honors the heritage and promotes the future of the Appaloosa horse through the promotion and accessibility of quality programs and events that strengthen the bond people have with the Appaloosa worldwide. The organization effectively sets to accomplish this goal by readily providing services for the benefit of its members which encourage Appaloosa ownership and participation; fostering growth and membership in the Appaloosa Horse Club through promotion, recognition, advertisement and publicity of the Appaloosa; and by chartering a regional, national and international network of clubs or associations and provide support and assistance to them in their efforts to promote the Appaloosa breed. For more information about joining ApHC, or learning new ways to find your next Appaloosa, please visit appaloosa.com or call (405) 400-9296 today.

Appaloosas have long been an integral part of one of America’s most popular spectator sports—horse racing. The Appaloosa Horse Club officially recognized the sport in 1962, beginning Appaloosa racing history with four races and 23 starters competing for $12,000 in total purses. In 2015, 79 starters competed in races for over $2M in total purses. Racing fans can find Appaloosas crossing the finish line in Arizona, California, Idaho, Montana, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, and Wyoming.

Media Contact:

Todd Branson

tbranson@appaloosa.com