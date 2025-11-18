Kurt Crawford appointed interim CEO for APHA’s family of brands

Kurt Crawford will lead APHA as the association’s interim chief executive officer, effective November 17, 2025. Current leader David Dellin has accepted the CEO position at the American Quarter Horse Association. David will work closely with Kurt to ensure a smooth transition for the APHA family of brands, which also includes Marked for Greatness LLC and the American Paint Horse Foundation.

“I’m truly honored to step into the role of interim chief executive officer at APHA,” Kurt said. “I have been heavily involved in the horse industry for over 20 years, and my time at APHA has been some of the most enjoyable years of my career. The team at APHA is one of the most creative and forward thinking of any organization with which I have ever been involved. I look forward to helping lead this team and expanding on our successful foundation. I’m deeply grateful to the Board of Directors for their confidence in me, and I want to extend my sincere appreciation to Dave for his mentorship and guidance throughout my time here. I look forward to working closely with him in our new roles as we expand opportunities that benefit our members, our partners and the greater horse community.”

The APHA Board of Directors will explore targeted candidates before the chief executive officer position is permanently filled.

“We are excited Kurt has accepted the interim position; the Board of Directors, officers and myself look forward to his new role in the association,” APHA President Diane Alves said. “We are confident, not only in Kurt’s ability to guide the transition, but also in the leadership he will provide as APHA rolls out the Color Bonus and additional Paynt Points programs in 2026. Eight years of experience with APHA, extensive interactions with sponsors and exhibitors, and a wealth of knowledge of the Fort Worth Stockyards landscape give Kurt the foundation to continue to move our organization forward.

“I also want to thank Dave Dellin for his years of contribution to APHA and wish him the best in his new role with the American Quarter Horse Association. I have enjoyed working closely with Dave over the last year and appreciate his dedication to the staff, our Board of Directors and the Paint Horses we all love. We have taken some major steps forward in the short time he served as CEO, and I look forward to Kurt continuing the legacy of change.”

David was instrumental in rolling out several new initiatives during his tenure at APHA, including horseIQ and the Paynt Points incentive program. Creating value-added reasons for people to engage with their Paint Horses and APHA has been central to David’s vision, and he has full confidence in Kurt and the APHA staff to carry that mission forward.

“It has truly been an honor to serve as CEO of the American Paint Horse Association and to work alongside such a dedicated staff and membership,” David said. “My decision did not come easily, and I will deeply miss all of the wonderful people and horses in this organization. I have had the privilege of working closely with Kurt Crawford for many years, and I have great confidence in his leadership and vision for APHA. I know APHA is in great hands, and I eagerly look forward to seeing its continued success and growth.”

A Wealth of Experience

A longtime veteran of APHA, Kurt is excited to leverage his past experiences and extensive horse industry network to help continue the association’s legacy of excellence and innovation.

With deep roots in the equine world, Crawford grew up in Pennsylvania where he competed in various disciplines and later developed a focus on reining, cutting and cow horse events. He attended Western Kentucky University and earned a bachelor’s degree in commercial recreation/business and a master’s degree in community agency counseling.

Kurt joined the APHA team in 2017 as director of business development. Under his guidance, Kurt more than doubled the association’s presence among corporate partners and sponsors, with sponsorship revenue now exceeding over $1 million annually. Among other duties, Kurt was instrumental in developing Marked For Greatness Properties’ privately owned events, which include the Red Steagall Cowboy Gathering and The Cowgirl Gathering.

Previously, Kurt has served as executive director of the Pacific Coast Cutting Horse Association, senior sales executive at the National Cutting Horse Association, executive director of The Crooked Willow Foundation and vice president of operations for Walmart’s Cellular Marketing Group. He is a past NCHA director and served on the board of directors for the Colorado Horse Development Authority.

##

About APHA

The American Paint Horse Association is the world’s second-largest international equine breed association. Since it was founded in 1962, APHA has registered more than a million horses in 59 nations and territories. APHA promotes, preserves and provides meaningful experiences with Paint Horses. Learn more at apha.com.

Media Contact:

Jessica Hein

jhein@apha.com