KURT CRAWFORD TAPPED AS CEO FOR APHA’S FAMILY OF BRANDS

FORT WORTH, TEXAS—After an extensive candidate search and careful consideration, Kurt Crawford was selected as the American Paint Horse Association’s chief executive officer, effective immediately. Taking the reins of the world’s second-largest equine breed association, Kurt will lead the non-profit American Paint Horse Association, its wholly owned for-profit subsidiary Marked For Greatness Properties LLC, and the charitable American Paint Horse Foundation.

Kurt has a lifetime of experience in the equine industry, both personally and professionally. He joined the APHA team in 2017 as director of business development. Under his guidance, Kurt more than doubled the association’s presence among corporate partners and sponsors, with sponsorship revenue now exceeding $1 million annually. Among other duties, Kurt was instrumental in developing Marked For Greatness Properties’ privately owned events, which include the Red Steagall Cowboy Gathering and The Cowgirl Gathering. Previously, Kurt served as executive director of the Pacific Coast Cutting Horse Association, senior sales executive at the National Cutting Horse Association and in other executive leadership roles.

“On behalf of the Board of Directors, we are thrilled to welcome Kurt Crawford as CEO of APHA. His leadership, industry insight and collaborative approach make him exceptionally well-suited to guide the association as we continue to refine our strategic priorities and deliver meaningful value to our members,” APHA President Mike Holloway said. “We look forward to working closely with Kurt as we shape an innovative and sustainable future for APHA.”

A multimillion-dollar international organization, APHA is headquartered in the historic Fort Worth Stockyards. There, more than 10 million annual visitors from around the world experience Western culture and gain firsthand exposure to Paint Horse via the association and its larger-than-life “Legacy of Color” bronze statues on Mule Alley. Kurt will continue driving APHA’s mission of promoting, preserving and providing meaningful experiences with Paint Horses, while expanding the association’s global influence and presence.

“I am truly honored to serve as CEO of the American Paint Horse Association and to work alongside such a talented and passionate team,” Kurt said. “I would like to thank the APHA Board of Directors for providing me with the opportunity to lead such an innovative organization. APHA has built an incredible foundation, and I look forward to refining our strategic direction while introducing new, innovative opportunities that strengthen engagement and deliver lasting value for our members.”

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Photographs are available upon request.

Learn more about APHA online at apha.com.

Media Contact:

Jessica Hein

APHA Senior Director of Communications

(817) 222-6405 | jhein@apha.com