Lay Over or Linger Launches to Bridge Short-Term Stays and Western Comfort for Travelers

Rooted in the West but designed for today’s ag industry traveler, Lay Over or Linger offers properties with quality amenities, traditional hospitality and a true sense of place. Lay Over or Linger was founded by Brandie Blodgett Mustian and aims to become the go-to short-term rental network for both travelers and property owners.

Each property tells a story, each detail is intentional, and every experience is designed to make guests feel welcome, understood and at home on the road. An idea that began with six properties and is ever-growing, a list of curated properties launched online at layoverorlinger.com, all ready to host visitors throughout Texas and all the way to Rapid City, South Dakota.

Connecting people is something that Mustian has done her entire life. Hosting and sharing the culture of the West is something that was engrained in her growing up in “Big Ranch Country” Texas.

“I was raised on the Four Sixes Ranch and immersed in the ranching culture,” said Mustian. “My parents were always hosting and entertaining. I don’t think I truly understood that value of the lifestyle until I went away from it. Years ago, I started Big Ranch Country Productions, a network of historic ranches that worked together to offer different types of experiences. I appreciated what it did for the rancher and for the people that came to stay. In a way, I’m modernizing this concept.”

Today, while observing the surge of interest and attention being paid to the Western way of life, Mustian sees that trend extending to travel.

“I designed and created a concept property in Weatherford, Texas, appropriately named Parker West,” Mustian said. “This flagship property has confirmed the interest in these types of stays.”

The current network of 11 properties is growing daily while also actively seeking additional homes to build its collection of offerings. To help each listing with attracting guests, Mustian and her team offer guidance on cultivating a quality booking experience, and much more.

“I travel all of the time,” Mustian said. “We stay in short-term rentals, and it is challenging to find the right fit when there are so many to sort through. My goal is to vet properties and form a curated collection of offerings that meet the unique needs of the Western traveler and those seeking a connection to the West. We hope to serve the industry, property owner and traveler.”

Travelers can book properties directly through layoverorlinger.com. The site also offers direct bookings to properties who have partnered with Lay Over or Linger, and the site publicizes endorsed properties that are listed and booked through Airbnb and other channels. Photographs, videos and reviews are available for each property, much like any other travel site, but with Lay Over or Linger, booking means feeling less like crossing your fingers and more like getting ready to visit a friend’s home.

“Our industry is diversified, so the network needs to be the same,” Mustian said. “We aim to offer something for everyone. Whether you are looking to turn your barn apartment into an income producing space, or you have stalls with RV hookups, our team is here to guide and support you through the process.”

Lay Over or Linger is changing the way those rooted in the Western lifestyle book their travel. Blending quality home décor, art, and lodging experiences with professional booking services, Lay Over or Linger is elevating how you choose an authentic, quality place to stay.

Book your next stop through layoverorlinger.com. For more information on how to add your property to the network, visit layoverorlinger.com/contact and reach out to Mustian today.

About Lay Over or Linger

Lay Over or Linger is a boutique online network for short- and long-term stays uniquely designed for travelers connected to horses and the Western lifestyle. Lay Over or Linger was built on a foundation of connection, contribution, intention, and process, to create meaningful experiences, preserve Western traditions, and ensure that every property reflects authenticity, comfort, and functionality. We collaborate with like-minded property owners, artisans and makers to offer spaces that feel like home—because we understand that in the western world, the journey matters just as much as the destination. For more information, visit layoverorlinger.com or follow @LayOverOrLinger on Facebook. For media inquiries, contact freelanceremuda@gmail.com.

