“LEAD THE HERD WORKSHOP” GIVES A LEG UP TO COWGIRL ENTREPRENEURS AGAIN IN 2026

Boss Mares, Inc., the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo and the National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame joined forces again to host the third “Lead the Herd” Workshop at the National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame in Fort Worth, Texas. The one-day workshop sold out of registrations, allowing 100 attendees to hear presentations in business advice, finance and taxes, marketing, and more.

The third workshop produced under the non-profit Boss Mares, Inc.’ s mission to give a leg up to cowgirl entrepreneurs saw keynote speaker Kelley Sullivan Georgiades, on the Texas A&M Board of Regents and executive vice president of strategic incentives at Sullivan Brothers Family of companies, kick off the event. She was joined in presenting by Emily Landry, a certified public accountant and partner in Whitley Penn’s Fort Worth office; Lorinda Van Newkirk, marketing strategist and founder of Lucky Chuck sock company, talking marketing your business and yourself; and entrepreneur and founder of Cowgirls Over Coffee, Thea Larsen, discussing the “Planning Like A Boss Mare.”

Among the themes that ran between all speakers was supporting each other, recognizing your own legacy and making time not only for work but for your family and community.

“Be an example and support other women in the room, because there are too many pressures, and the last thing we need to do is cut each other down,” said Sullivan Georgiades. “Always remember that.”

Held at the inspiring National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame, the workshop included museum and Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo admission, lunch, and the opportunity to interact with fellow go-getters. Pat Riley, executive director of the National Cowgirl Museum, spoke prior to lunch, inspiring attendees.

Thanks to underwriting from the Delaplaine Family Foundation and Mindy’s Hope Foundation, and support from event partners Fort Worth Stock Show * Rodeo and the National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame, Boss Mares, Inc. is able to provide the workshop to attendees free of charge.

Launched early in 2023, Boss Mares, Inc., a 501(c)(3), offers the entrepreneur empowerment “Lead the Herd” workshops and focuses on awarding business and education grants. Grant applications for the third application cycle will open Friday, February 6, with the award date in June 2026, following a selection process that is detailed on bossmaresinc.com.

To date, the Business and Education Grant has funded 21 grants across a variety of Western and ag fields, and education uses, and that generous giving has been made possible by gracious donors and supporters. Five of those grant recipients attended the event, including Emery Mask, 2025 recipient and owner of Little Power Proof Creatives. Mask has already bolstered her business through the fund.

“The grant has allowed me to do several things for my business,” Mask said. “I was able to register it as an official LLC in Texas, after that, I was able to upgrade my [photography] equipment, but on top of all that, Boss Mares helped me push out of my comfort zone and start the business I’ve been thinking about for a couple of years’ now. To have this community stand behind me, encourage me along the way, has been extremely meaningful to me.”

Co-founded by Anna Morrison, PhD, Patti Colbert and Kate Bradley Byars, with guidance from fellow Board Member Ellen Bell, all owners of businesses, Boss Mares, Inc. supports female business owners and entrepreneurs by providing access to resources in key areas, including accounting and finance support, continuing education, leadership and career coaching, legal counsel and marketing expertise. The leadership role in a herd of horses is held by a mare, known as the “boss mare.”

For more information the workshop, and to find out how you can Back the Boss Mares, visit bossmaresinc.org.

Media Contact:

Kate Byars

kate@bossmaresinc.org