Leaders shape direction for Paint Horses at 2026 APHA & AjPHA Leadership Gathering

The American Paint Horse Association shaped the future of the breed at its 2026 APHA & AjPHA Leadership Gathering, which took place February 26-March 1, 2026, in Fort Worth, Texas.

Elected state directors passed 30 rule change proposals following discussion at the Leadership Gathering; most will go into effect January 1, 2027. Among the passed proposals were removal of Youth and Youth Walk-Trot division ownership requirements and approval of several new classes, including walk-trot ranch events, Youth and Amateur green pattern horse classes, and Western dressage. Read more at bit.ly/RuleChangeProposals.

The 2026 Leadership Gathering featured the debut of The Right Lead. This leadership development program centered around APHA Board of Directors member and Navy Rear Admiral (ret.) Tina Shanahan’s “Lessons from the Herd,” which aligns leadership qualities with those fostered by horsemen and through equine herds. Attendees also enjoyed the Medal of Honor Museum, presentations by Boehringer Ingelheim, tickets to the World’s Greatest Horseman finals and more. The AjPHA Youth Leadership Gathering took place concurrently in Fort Worth, and about 30 Youth members learned about professional development, goal setting and more from industry leaders.

Four APHA members were elected to serve three-year terms as part of the 12-member APHA Board of Directors. The election took place March 1.

Members of the 2026 APHA Board of Directors are:

President & Officer Mike Holloway, Brandon, Mississippi

President-Elect & Officer Jamie Howard, Wayne, Oklahoma

Board Member Karen Banister, Brighton, Colorado

Board Member Monika Hagen, Haldenwang, Germany

Board Member Christina Shanahan, Raleigh, North Carolina

Board Member Laurie Roden, Phoenix, Arizona

Board Member Kevin Smith, Magnolia, Texas

Board Member Rachel Kooiker, Hudsonville, Michigan

Board Member Meredith Landy, Winchester, California

Board Member Mark Reisinger, Eldora, Iowa

Board Member Adam Wainscott, Sanger, Texas

Immediate Past President Diane Alves, Ballico, California

Interim CEO Kurt Crawford, Fort Worth, Texas

About APHA

The American Paint Horse Association is the world’s second-largest international equine breed association. Since it was founded in 1962, APHA has registered more than a million horses in 59 nations and territories. APHA promotes, preserves and provides meaningful experiences with Paint Horses. Learn more at apha.com.

