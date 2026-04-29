League Town Hall to Address Sponsorship Strategies for Ag & Equine Events

The League of Agriculture & Equine Centers is pleased to announce its upcoming League Town Hall, co-hosted in partnership with the National Reining Horse Association (NRHA), taking place on May 21, 2026, via Zoom Video Conference.

Scheduled for 2:00 PM – 3:00 PM EST

(11:00 AM PST / 12:00 PM MST / 1:00 PM CST), this interactive session will bring together professionals from across the agriculture and equine industries to engage in meaningful discussions around:

How to Attract, Rein, and Structure Event Sponsorships for Ag & Equine Events

This collaborative Town Hall is designed as an open forum—encouraging participation from all attendees rather than featuring a single speaker or presenter. Industry professionals at all levels are invited to share their experiences, challenges, and proven strategies for:

Securing event sponsorships

Building long-term sponsor relationships

Developing structured sponsorship packages that deliver measurable value

Participants will gain valuable insights into aligning sponsor goals with event success, identifying new revenue opportunities, and enhancing the overall exhibitor and spectator experience.

Attendance is open to all—membership is not required.

This session is ideal for event facility staff, promoters, event managers, breed and discipline association members, and young professionals working within the ag and equine event space.

Following registration, attendees will receive a confirmation email containing the Zoom link, meeting ID, and passcode.

Register online today to reserve your spot.

For more information about the League of Agriculture & Equine Centers and upcoming events, please visit The League.

Media Contact:

Dana Jensen

LeagueAEC@gmail.com