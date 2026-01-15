LEARN FROM JOHN LYONS, DAN JAMES, AND MORE AT EQUINE AFFAIRE

COLUMBUS, OH, January 14, 2026 – Ears up, horse lovers! Start getting excited for Equine Affaire in Ohio, North America’s premier equine exposition and equestrian gathering. Join us at the Ohio Expo Center in Columbus on April 9-12 for the can’t-miss equestrian adventure of the year, filled with education, shopping, entertainment, and endless opportunities to fall in love all over again with horses. With less than ninety days to go until Equine Affaire begins, what are you waiting for? Purchase your general admission tickets today at equineaffaire.com and make sure you’re where every horse lover wants to be this spring.

The 2026 Equine Affaire in Ohio will feature all the most popular mainstays that have made Equine Affaire a success for more than three decades, plus new and exciting activities designed to educate and entertain horse lovers of all ages. Make plans now to elevate your equestrian experience – and make memories that will last a lifetime in the process. In addition to spending four incredible days immersed in the horse world, you’re invited to join us for Fantasia, Equine Affaire’s musical celebration of the horse! Sponsored by Western Edge, Fantasia is an exciting evening show featuring a bounty of thrilling equestrian acts, each set to music and designed to showcase the beauty, grace, and athleticism of the horse. Tickets are already on sale for all three performances of this year’s Fantasia, and they’re going quickly! Get yours today for this limited run of performances, taking place Thursday, April 9; Friday, April 10; and Saturday, April 11, at 7:30 pm in the Taft Coliseum.

Want a preview of the top-notch educational program for Equine Affaire? We are proud to announce a fabulous lineup of world-class horsemen and horsewomen, including the renowned John Lyons, Dan James, Jason Irwin, Ben Longwell, Keith Ceddia, Phyllis Dawson, Zoe Woodland, Gaby Reutter, Mike Bednarek, Reese Koffler-Stanfield, and many more. Review all the presenters and a preliminary schedule here and start planning your educational experience now. Our premier Western educational feature, Cowtown in Cooper, sponsored by Western Life Today, will also return, featuring clinics and demos with live cattle.

Bring your horse along and get the best seat in the arena! Proudly sponsored by My Stride, Equine Affaire’s Ride With A Pro clinic participant program is now open for applications. Apply today for your chance to ride in a clinic with some of the nation’s most elite equestrian educators, including Mike Bednarek (working cow horse, ranch trail, show trail), Phyllis Dawson (eventing, jumping), Jason Irwin (trailer loading, general training), Dan James (general training, liberty), Ben Longwell (cow work), John Lyons (general training), Scot MacGregor (gaited horses), Jim Masterson (biomechanics, Masterson Method), Gaby Reutter (jumping), Ariana Sakaris (behavior), Reese Koffler-Stanfield (dressage), Zoe Woodland (cutting, cow work), and many more. Learn more here and apply by February 13!

Applications for two of Equine Affaire’s premier mounted competitions are also now open. Apply today for the 2026 Versatile Horse & Rider Competition or for the 2026 Breed Bonanza, sponsored by Sentinel by Kent and Blue Seal. The Versatile Horse & Rider Competition will take place Friday, April 10, at 1:30 pm in the Coliseum. With $5,500 in cash and other prizes up for grabs, you can’t afford to miss this opportunity to tackle the 2026 obstacle course! Or if you own a beautiful horse with exquisite gaits, outstanding breed characteristics or special flair, show them off in the Breed Bonanza. Featuring both a youth (12-18) and an adult (19+) division, this exciting all-breed, all-discipline class will take place on Sunday, April 12, in the Coliseum. Apply to compete in either of these challenges by February 13 on our website.

Not a rider yet, or you don’t own a horse? There’s plenty for you to enjoy at Equine Affaire! Our clinic schedule features hundreds of educational clinics, demos, and seminars, including educational breed demos and sessions designed for the new horse lover or the novice rider. Take advantage of a wide array of shopping opportunities through our trade show, widely renowned as the largest horse-related trade show in North America. With exhibitors from all over the country offering an incredible array of horse-related products, services, and more, you’re guaranteed to find everything you could ever want or need. The trade show will be spread across multiple buildings and also includes outdoor exhibit spaces. As part of the trade show, we’ll also be hosting the Marketplace Consignment Shop in the Voinovich and the new Wheels & Deals Boulevard, where you can shop for used trucks, trailers, ATVs, and more, outside.

Want to meet horses? Join us for an exciting new experience in the Breed Pavilion, where we’re highlighting the speed-demons of the horse world in our new “Bred for Speed” exhibit! Learn all about and meet Standardbreds, Thoroughbreds, barrel racers, team penners, racing Quarter Horses, Icelandics, and many more breeds and types of horses who enjoy life in the fast lane. Even more horses will be waiting for you in the Horse & Farm Exhibits, including adoptable horses as part of the ASPCA Right Horse Adoption Affaire. Want to learn to Drive a Draft horse? You can: at Equine Affaire! There’s lots more, but you’ll just have to plan to join us to find out!

From our early days in Dayton to our first events in New England to those memorable years spent in Kentucky and California, Equine Affaire has occupied a special place in the equine industry for more than thirty years. This year’s spring expo marks a significant milestone as Equine Affaire’s 70th event! To help mark the occasion, we’re hosting the “My Equine Affaire Moment Contest,” where fans just like you can submit their stories about Equine Affaire for a chance to win a special weekend getaway to the 2026 Equine Affaire in Ohio. The winner will receive a pair of four-day admission passes, a pair of tickets to Fantasia, and a complimentary hotel stay for four nights in Columbus! For more details and to enter, visit our website today. The contest is open until February 28, but fans are welcome to continue sharing their special memories on our social media channels all year long!

Ready to plan your trip? General admission tickets to Equine Affaire are $20/day for adults or $60 for a four-day pass; children’s tickets are available for $10/day for children ages 7-10; and children six and under are admitted for free. Enjoy unbridled access to the largest horse-related trade show in North America, multiple themed pavilions, the Versatile Horse and Rider Competition, the Breed Bonanza, and all clinics, seminars, and demonstrations, as well as a variety of immersive activities! Separate tickets are required for Fantasia. Find our host hotels online as well as everything else you need to know to make the most of your trip.

Equine Affaire gratefully acknowledges the generous support of its premier sponsors, including Western Edge, NRS, US Equestrian, Pro Earth Animal Health, My Stride, LRP Matting, Sentinel by Kent and Blue Seal, Western Life Today, and many more event sponsors and marketing partners. To learn more about Equine Affaire and stay up to date on everything related to Equine Affaire in Ohio, visit www.equineaffaire.com or follow us on Facebook and Instagram @equineaffaire. We’ll see you at Equine Affaire!

