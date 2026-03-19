LeMieux to Sponsor USPC Member Achievement Program

March 18, 2026 (Lexington, KY) — The United States Pony Clubs, Inc. (USPC or Pony Club) is pleased to announce LeMieux as the sponsor of the USPC Member Achievement Program. Known for elevating the look of horses and riders who sport their finely crafted products, LeMieux’s support of the United States Pony Clubs mission and values is a welcome addition to this program. Pony Club members will have the opportunity to earn fabulous prizes from LeMieux, making the experience even more rewarding.

“At LeMieux, we believe in supporting riders at every stage of their journey, and the United States Pony Clubs reflects the very best of youth equestrian sport—dedication, horsemanship, sportsmanship, and community,” said Dan Mahoney, CEO of LeMieux. “We are proud to partner with the United States Pony Clubs to recognize and reward members who actively engage in learning, competing, and giving back. Celebrating these achievements not only honors individual effort, but also strengthens the future of our sport. We look forward to seeing Pony Club members across the country continue to grow, strive, and succeed.”

The USPC Member Achievement Program allows members to earn points for participating in Pony Club activities, events, and programs, and win awards based on national rankings, as well as recognition pins based on individual points. In addition, look for LeMieux to be featured in an upcoming livestream about this exciting program.

“With LeMieux’s support, we are excited to introduce a fantastic range of prizes to reward our members for being active and engaged in all that Pony Club has to offer,” said USPC Executive Director Teresa Woods. “From the local level on up through regional and national events, there are so many ways members can participate. We appreciate LeMieux for helping us celebrate our members’ achievements in Pony Club.”

Points opportunities for members include regular activities with their club or riding center, such as meetings, clinics, lessons, and camps. Participants can also earn points for competing in USPC rallies, earning Pony Club certifications, and volunteering with their club or center. National events, such as USPC Convention and USPC Festival, offer additional ways to earn points, along with special opportunities, such as international exchanges, and more.

Exciting prizes from LeMieux were presented to top-placing participants during the first official awards ceremony at the 2026 USPC Convention. This year, USPC members who top the leaderboard for their division can once again look forward to quality prizes from LeMieux.

Livestream to Highlight Program

Those with questions on how the program works and what they can gain from it can join a livestream for a behind-the-scenes conversation about this new and rewarding program. Attendees will hear directly from members across different age divisions who are actively participating in the program. Members will share why they joined, how they earned points, and what their experience was like as they were honored at the official USPC Member Achievement Program Awards Luncheon at the 2026 USPC Convention in January. The livestream will also feature USPC Activities and Events Director Gillian Stover to walk through how the program runs and introduce LeMieux as the sponsor of the Member Achievement Program. To learn more about the livestream and to sign up, click here.

About LeMieux—Founded in 2006 by former Olympic event rider Robert LeMieux and his wife, Lisa, LeMieux has grown into one of the world’s leading equestrian brands. Built on a commitment to technical excellence, innovation, and value, the company is dedicated to creating high-quality products that enhance both equine comfort and rider performance. Globally recognized for its signature seasonal color collections and technically advanced saddle pads, apparel, horse wear, and blankets, LeMieux combines performance-driven design with distinctive style. Trusted by elite international athletes and leisure riders alike, every product is developed with a rider-first philosophy and a focus on exceptional functionality, durability, and fit. Now available in more than 90 countries, LeMieux continues to expand its offerings beyond technical equestrian equipment into footwear, leisurewear, casual apparel, and an award-winning toy collection—all while remaining rooted in its core mission to delivering innovative products.

About The United States Pony Clubs, Inc. — The United States Pony Clubs, Inc. (USPC or Pony Club) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit educational organization that builds the foundation of teamwork and sportsmanship through riding, mounted sports, and care of horses and ponies, while developing and enhancing leadership, confidence, responsibility, and a sense of community in its youth and adult members. USPC is proud to offer instruction and competitive opportunities in 11 competitive disciplines through hundreds of clubs and centers across the United States. USPC’s educational standards continue to be instrumental in curriculum development for schools, universities, equestrian professionals, and organizations across the United States. Many of the nation’s top equestrians, including Olympic team members, as well as successful business professionals and leaders in a variety of fields, have roots in Pony Club. In addition, USPC proudly offers Allpony.com, an online platform dedicated to providing engaging and educational resources for young learners and horse enthusiasts and equestrians of all ages. The platform offers a variety of games, quizzes, and learning modules that will teach users all about horses. For more information, please visit www.ponyclub.org.

Media Contact:

Sarah Conrad

promote@ponyclub.org