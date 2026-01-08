LEONARD JOINS HHYF AS PROGRAM COORDINATOR

Rachel Leonard has been hired as the new Program Coordinator for the Harness Horse Youth Foundation as of January 2, 2026. “Rachel has generational harness racing experience and understands the importance of HHYF’s initiatives to build the industry’s future” explained Ellen Taylor, HHYF Executive Director. “With the addition of another person as well as our 50th anniversary/celebration, 2026 will hopefully take HHYF to a higher level in terms of programming, exposure and support.”

Originally from Michigan, Rachel, her husband Ross and daughter Grace now live in Anderson, IN and operate their racing business on their farm. In addition, Rachel is also a substitute outrider as well as a riding instructor. “I am honored to have been selected. Miss Ellen and HHYF have my utmost respect. I look forward to carrying on the tradition of the last 50 years while adding a fresh new spin to the educational process. I am excited to introduce inquiring young minds to our amazing industry of harness racing.“

The Harness Horse Youth Foundation is a charitable 501(c)3 organization dedicated to providing young people and their families educational opportunities with harness horses in order to foster the next generation of participants and fans. The Foundation has been making a difference in young people’s lives since 1976; its programs include interactive learning experiences with racehorses as well as offering scholarships and creating and distributing educational materials relating to harness racing. For more information on programs or how to support HHYF, please contact the office at 317.908.0029 or visit www.hhyf.org.

