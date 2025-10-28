Let’s Talk Turkey: Six Days in Cappadocia

Active Riding Trip’s Stacey Adams Available for Interviews

Stanfordville, NY (October 28, 2025) It’s almost November – do you know where your Thanksgiving-themed interviews are? Why not talk real Turkey?

Equestrian traveler Stacey Adams of Active Riding Trips has returned from a six-day inn-to-inn trip, including five to six hours daily of guided riding among the ethereal “faerie chimneys” of central Turkey and the historic Cappodocia region, a UNESCO World Heritage site.

“This ride is not suitable for riders who have vertigo,” Adams, a veteran traveler and rider, says with a laugh but she’s not joking.

The arid Cappodocia, high atop a plateau nearly 3,500 feet above sea level, hosts towering rock formations (similar to the ‘hoodoos’ of the American West) that make navigating its terrain by horseback feel akin to the passenger seat of a Jaguar XKE on Colorado’s Million Dollar Highway.

“The itinerary includes passages where we were asked to dismount and lead our horse, sometimes up steep paths,” she says. But for riders with an independent seat and hands, “The effort is rewarded by stunning views.”

The fast-paced, six-day tour around Cappadocia began with a chauffeur waiting at Kayseri airport to take her to a guesthouse in Urgup before saddling up the next morning to traverse the heart of Turkey’s national park, from humble peasant homes of the south to natural spectacles of the north – ancient geologic rock formations and steppe-like landscapes – unfolding into the lush vineyards and orchards of Ortahisar.

“It’s a surprisingly varied route,” Stacey says, with nightly stays at guesthouses where the horses are kept just outside. “Each day was special and unique. The villages reflect the ancient Anatolian ways of Turkish life, while frescoed churches and troglodytic (cave-dwelling) treasures attest to its cultural and geologic past.

“The best way to see history is from between the ears.”

Talk real Turkey this Thanksgiving.

