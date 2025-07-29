Level Up at Equine Affaire in Massachusetts: Apply by Sep. 5 for your chance to succeed in the saddle.

W. SPRINGFIELD, MA, July 28, 2025 – It’s not every day you get to take your horse with you on an adventure, but at Equine Affaire, you can! Whether you want to ride in a clinic, test your mettle and win prizes in a versatility competition, or strut your stuff in a class designed to showcase horses at their best, there is a slew of opportunities for you to get involved at your favorite horse expo. After all, like our experienced fans already know: the best seat in the house at Equine Affaire is on the back of your horse!

Load up and bring your horses with you to Equine Affaire in Massachusetts, happening on November 6-9 at the Eastern States Exposition in W. Springfield, MA. As North America’s premier equine exposition and equestrian gathering, Equine Affaire represents the ultimate gateway to the horse world for tens of thousands of equestrians every year. This fall, you’re invited to spend four days in New England celebrating your love of horses with education, entertainment, shopping, competitions, networking, and so much more.

First, we invite you to Ride with a Pro! Sponsored by Fair Hill Saddlery, the Ride with a Pro clinic program provides opportunities for riders to receive individual instruction and training from nationally recognized industry professionals at the event. Riders and their horses can receive tangible, practical guidance from our experts in hands-on clinics and develop better relationships with their horses in a collaborative, encouraging atmosphere. There are learning opportunities available for riders of all skill levels, from basic walk-trot to advanced, in the RWAP-eligible clinics offered by this year’s class of equestrian educators. Invest in yourself and your horse! Apply by September 5 for your opportunity to ride with:

Cole Cameron (colt starting, roping, general horsemanship)

Jason Irwin (trailer loading, general horsemanship)

Luke Reinbold (cow work, featuring live cattle)

Gabriela “Gaby” Reutter (hunter/jumper)

Jennifer Truett (dressage)

Phyllis Dawson (eventing)

Vitor Silva (dressage)

Bronwyn Irwin (pole bending, barrel racing and youth)

Scot MacGregor (easy gaited horses)

Jessica Axelsson (driving)

Kendra Clarke (lunge lessons)

Wendy Murdoch (biomechanics, Murdoch Method™)

Bill Richey (mounted police training), and

Mike Bednarek (ranch trail, show trail)

With dozens of clinics to choose from across four days, we guarantee you’ll find a clinic (or two!) to suit you and your horse. Anyone aged 12 years or older is welcome to apply. The fee for each clinic is $110 and includes clinic participation, event admission, 24 hours of stabling, and a free T-shirt. Visit https://equineaffaire.com/events/massachusetts/mass-participate/mass-ride-in-clinics/mass-ride-with-a-pro/ today to review the clinic summary and fill out an application! Please note that all participants will be notified of their selection status by email no later than October 15, 2025.

Want to see a full list of all our presenters and clinicians, plus a preliminary schedule? Here’s where to go: https://equineaffaire.com/events/massachusetts/educational-program/mass-presenters/! More will be announced in the weeks and months to come.

Next, we’re thrilled to announce the return of the Breed Bonanza, sponsored by Sentinel by Kent and Blue Seal! Just like last year, this exciting under saddle class is open to all breeds and disciplines. Both youth and adult riders are invited to enter their respective sections. All competitors will be evaluated based on quality of gaits, horsemanship, and turnout by a curated panel of three judges. Competitors should compete in show tack and attire that aligns with the breed or discipline they are representing. Variety is, after all, the spice of life, especially in this class. Last year, we loved watching Mustangs, Friesians, Gypsy Vanners, Standardbreds, and more strut their stuff in the ring together.

The 2025 Breed Bonanza will take place at 11 am on Sunday, November 9, in the US Equestrian Coliseum. Rosettes and other prizes will be awarded to the top ten riders in each class, while the youth and adult winners will each receive a beautifully embroidered cooler and the title of 2025 Breed Bonanza Champions. To enter, please visit https://equineaffaire.com/events/massachusetts/mass-participate/mass-compete/mass-breed-bonanza/ and apply by September 5.

Of course, no Equine Affaire is complete without the Versatile Horse and Rider Competition. Sponsored by Chewy, this notoriously challenging competition returns on Friday, November 7, to the US Equestrian Coliseum, and will be judged by horse trainer Jason Irwin of Jason & Bronwyn Irwin Horsemanship from Southampton, Ontario, Canada. Twenty-five horse-and-rider pairs will race the clock and each other as they navigate Equine Affaire’s notorious obstacle course, which will feature a range of obstacles and required maneuvers. Riders of all disciplines and horses of all breeds are invited to apply. In this competition, it’s not what kind of saddle you ride in or the breed of your horse that will determine your success – instead, it’s all about your horsemanship, your trust in each other, and your horse’s willingness to cross bridges, carry poles, venture into water obstacles, make tight turns, open gates, and more. The top ten finishers will receive rosettes, while the top four will win $5,500 in cash and other prizes.

Applications are now open for this year’s competition. Visit https://equineaffaire.com/events/massachusetts/mass-participate/mass-compete/mass-versatile-horse-rider-competition/ for more information and make sure to apply by September 5.

Don’t have a horse, but you’d still like to be involved with Equine Affaire? We want you for our volunteer corps! Volunteers play a valuable and essential role in the production of our event every year by assisting with set-up and tear-down, distributing programs, assisting with clinic arena equipment, and more. Volunteers can earn free admission and fun souvenirs! Please apply by September 26. Visit https://equineaffaire.com/events/massachusetts/mass-participate/mass-help/mass-volunteer/ for more information.

Equine Affaire will take place Thursday through Sunday at the Eastern States Exposition on November 6-9, 2025. Hours for the show are from 9 am to 7 pm on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, and from 9 am to 5 pm on Sunday. Tickets are $20/day for adults or $60 for a four-day pass; children’s tickets are available for $12/day for children ages 7-10; and children six and under are admitted for free. Admission includes access to the trade show, theme pavilions, the Donkey Extravaganza, the Versatile Horse and Rider Competition, the Breed Bonanza, and all clinics, seminars, and demonstrations. Fantasia requires separate tickets. Tickets for Fantasia range from $16-$27. Please note that the Eastern States Exposition charges for parking.

Book a room with any one of our 2025 host hotel partners and take advantage of special rates and room blocks by mentioning Equine Affaire! See our host hotels here: https://equineaffaire.com/events/massachusetts/mass-attend/host-hotels/.

Equine Affaire gratefully acknowledges the support of its sponsors, including Myhre Equine Clinic; US Equestrian; Horizon Structures; Fair Hill Saddlery; Pro Earth Animal Health; LRP Matting; Tribute Equine Nutrition; Double D Trailers; Custom Equine Nutrition; Sentinel by Kent and Blue Seal; Chewy; and many more. To learn more about Equine Affaire, visit www.equineaffaire.com or follow us on Facebook and Instagram @equineaffaire. We’ll see you at Equine Affaire!

Media Contact:

Allison Rehnborg

arehnborg@equineaffaire.com