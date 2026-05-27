Lisa Slade joins Practical Horseman as Content Director

Equine Network Names Lisa Slade Content Director of Practical Horseman and Dressage Today

Veteran equestrian media professional to lead editorial strategy for two of English riding’s most trusted brands

ALBUQUERE, NEW MEXICO, MAY 27, 2026 — Equine Network, the leading multi-platform media and data company serving the equestrian community, today announced the appointment of Lisa Slade as Content Director for Practical Horseman and Dressage Today, two of the most respected and beloved brands in English discipline riding. Slade will lead editorial and content strategies across both brands, bringing fresh vision while honoring their deep traditions of serving riders at every level.

Practical Horseman, founded in 1973, has long been the go-to resource for hunters, jumpers, and eventers seeking authoritative training advice, expert horsemanship guidance, and competition coverage. Dressage Today has served as the premier source of education and inspiration for dressage enthusiasts across North America, delivering world-class instruction, in-depth technical content, and coverage of the sport’s top athletes and events. Together, the two brands reach hundreds of thousands of passionate English riders who look to them for trusted guidance in achieving their equestrian goals.

Slade brings more than 15 years of experience in equestrian media to her new role, having most recently served as Executive Editor of The Chronicle of the Horse. A lifelong equestrian who’s competed in numerous English disciplines, Slade has also been an avid reader of Practical Horseman and Dressage Today since childhood.

“We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Lisa to the Equine Network family,” said Marla Bickel, President of Data and Content at Equine Network. “Her depth of experience in equestrian media makes her exceptionally well-suited to lead Practical Horseman and Dressage Today as they continue their proud tradition of connecting with audiences through powerful storytelling and world-class training education. We are equally excited to work with Lisa to build on that foundation and implement her ideas for expanding audience connection through webinars and other interactive experiences — all in service of our shared mission to help English discipline riders at every level achieve their goals.”

“Practical Horseman and Dressage Today have shaped generations of riders and horse owners, and I am truly honored to help carry that legacy forward,” said Lisa Slade. “These are two of the most trusted and enduring names in equestrian media, and our members and followers deserve content that honors that history while embracing the future of how our community learns and connects. Together with the talented teams already behind these brands, I am excited about building something that informs and elevates riders—and raises the bar for equestrian media.”

Lisa Slade officially joined Equine Network as Content Director of Practical Horseman and Dressage Today on May 18, 2026. For more information, visit PracticalHorseman.com.

About Equine Network

Equine Network is the largest equestrian sports platform in North America, with approximately 40 owned competitions and more than 800 affiliated events supporting over 300,000 competitors annually. The platform combines competitions, membership services, and data and content offerings, creating a flywheel effect that drives engagement. For more information, visit equinenetwork.com.

Media Contact:

Marla Bickel

mbickel@equinenetwork.com