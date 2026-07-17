Local Historical Fiction Author Nicole M. Miller to Appear at the Revived Washington Horse Expo

Battle Ground, Wash. — Award-winning historical fiction author Nicole M. Miller will be signing books and meeting readers during the revived Washington Horse Expo, July 24-26, 2026, at the Clark County Saddle Club in Battle Ground, Washington.

Returning after several years, the Washington Horse Expo celebrates the Pacific Northwest’s vibrant equestrian community with three days of nationally recognized clinicians, educational demonstrations, shopping, and family-friendly activities. Hosted by the Clark County Saddle Club, the event welcomes riders and horse enthusiasts of every discipline to learn from industry experts, connect with fellow horse lovers, and discover a wide variety of equine businesses and organizations.

A lifelong horsewoman and Washington resident, Miller writes historical fiction that explores courage, faith, and the profound bond between people and horses. Her novels weave together meticulously researched history with unforgettable equine characters, making them a natural fit for horse lovers and readers of historical fiction alike.

Visitors to Miller’s booth will have the opportunity to:

Meet the author and have books personally signed. Learn about her award-winning debut novel, Until Our Time Comes. Get an early look at her forthcoming novel, All We Carry Home, releasing October 20, 2026, which follows a former Army nurse rebuilding her life in post-World War II Oregon through the healing power of Arabian horses. Browse literary-themed stationery, bookmarks, and gifts created especially for readers and horse enthusiasts.



“Some of the greatest lessons in my life have come from horses,” Miller said. “It’s a privilege to share stories that celebrate the resilience, hope, and partnership between horses and people, especially with a community that understands those connections so deeply.”

Miller’s debut novel, Until Our Time Comes, was named a finalist for the Christy Award and has also been recognized by the American Horse Publications Equine Media Awards, the Selah Awards, and the Military Writers Society of America. Her work combines authentic historical research with stories of perseverance, faith, and the enduring influence of horses. Miller was also the 2007 American Horse Publications Student Award recipient.

Attendees are encouraged to stop by Miller’s booth throughout the weekend to visit, purchase signed copies of her books, and learn more about her upcoming releases.

About Nicole M. Miller

Nicole M. Miller is a Washington-based historical fiction author whose novels celebrate faith, history, and the enduring partnership between horses and the people who love them. A lifelong equestrian, she combines extensive historical research with compelling stories inspired by real events. When she’s not writing, she enjoys spending time with her family and caring for her Arabian horses.

Media Contact

Nicole M. Miller

Website: nicolemillerwriter.com

Email: nicole@nicolemillerwriter.com

Social: @nicolemillerwriter

Media Contact

Shannon McKinzie

Washington Horse Expo

Email: spotmyappy2@yahoo.com