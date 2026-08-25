Longtime Sponsor Scooter Kat Named Presenting Sponsor of the 2026 Reno Snaffle Bit Open Futurity

The all-time leading money earner in reined cow horse history returns as a multi-year Reno sponsor, now backing the event’s main event, the Open Futurity, as the show celebrates its 10th anniversary.

RENO, Nev. — The Reno Snaffle Bit Futurity has announced Scooter Kat as presenting sponsor of the 2026 Open Futurity, the main event of the show’s 10-day schedule, as Reno marks its 10th anniversary September 11-20 at the Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center.

Scooter Kat is a returning sponsor of the Reno Snaffle Bit Futurity, and this continued support reflects a partnership that has grown alongside the event itself. For 2026, that commitment includes presenting sponsorship of the Open Futurity, the centerpiece of Reno’s competition.

Scooter Kat is the all-time leading money earner in reined cow horse history, with lifetime earnings of $678,798, and a $1.5 Million NRCHA Sire whose impact is already being felt in the next generation of performance horses. His offspring are making their mark in the show pen with multiple futurity and derby championships. Proudly owned by Scooter Kat Partners, Scooter Kat stands at Santa Lucia Farm and was trained and shown throughout his career by Justin Wright.

As a West Coast stallion whose offspring continue to make their mark in the show pen, Scooter Kat is a fitting partner for Reno’s reined cow horse community. Reno Snaffle Bit Futurity is grateful for its long-term partnership with Scooter Kat Partners and for Scooter Kat’s continued investment in the sport’s next generation.

The sponsorship comes during a period of significant growth for Reno. The event doubled in size in 2024 with the addition of the Derby, then set new benchmarks in 2025 with more than $700,000 in payouts, its largest Futurity field and its largest Western Trade Show lineup to date.

For more information on the Reno Snaffle Bit Futurity, visit RenoSnaffleBitFuturity.com. To learn more about Scooter Kat, visit SantaLuciaFarm.com/Scooter-Kat.

ABOUT RENO SNAFFLE BIT FUTURITY

The Reno Snaffle Bit Futurity is a premier reined cow horse event held annually in Reno, Nevada. The event draws horses, trainers and owners from across the country, competing for some of the sport’s largest payouts. Since its founding, the event has grown into one of the sport’s most anticipated stops, known for record-setting competition, its annual Horse Sale and the community it brings together. Horsemen, owners, sponsors, vendors and fans return year after year for the caliber of horses, the welcoming atmosphere and the traditions the event honors, from its horsemanship roots to the legends who have shaped the sport. The 2026 Reno Snaffle Bit Futurity, marking the event’s 10th anniversary, will take place Sept. 11-20 at the Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center and will include Futurity and Derby competition, horse show classes, the Western Trade Show, the Lifetime Achievement Banquet and the Reno Snaffle Bit Futurity Horse Sale.

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