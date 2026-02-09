LOOKING FOR SOME HORSE FUN THIS SUMMER? 2026 HHYF SPRING/SUMMER/FALL SCHEDULE IS NOW AVAILABLE

HHYF’s now multi-seasonal itinerary is packed with a variety of programs and many locations. With stops in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, New York, New Jersey, and Virginia – so much education, excitement and increased awareness for harness racing is anticipated.

“HHYF programs are vital to the industry,” explained HHYF Executive Director Ellen Taylor. “Not only do our events stimulate interest from new horse-loving participants but they also reinvigorate the hardened trainer when he/she sees the kids having fun and learning.”

Spoiler alert: HHYF’s first visit was actually in early February at Carroll County’s (IN) Young Wranglers 4-H Club. The 2026 HHYF schedule is as follows:

Bold indicates preregistration required.

April 10-12 Equine Affaire (Columbus, OH)

April 15, 16 Anderson Community Schools Field Trip to Hoosier Park

April 19 Martin County 4-H (Loogootee, IN)

April 28 Benton Central Jr. Sr. High School (Oxford, IN)

May 7 Equine Field Day (Wakarusa, IN)

June 8 Winners Circle Training Center (Ashville, OH)

June 9 Miami County Fairgrounds (Troy, OH)

June 15 DeLong Stables (Anderson, IN)

June 24 Clinton County Fairgrounds (Frankfort, IN)

July 10-12 Breyerfest (Lexington, KY)

July 14-18 Leadership at Hoosier Park

July 28 Tioga Downs (Nichols, NY)

July 30-31 Historic Track (Goshen, NY)

August 3-4 Gaitway Farm (Manalapan, NJ)

August 8 Hambletonian (East Rutherford, NJ)

August 21-22 Shenandoah Downs (Woodstock, VA)

August 31 Marvelous Mondays (Anderson, IN)

September tba Harrison County Ag Days (Corydon, IN)

October 10-11 HHYF 50th Anniversary (Lexington, KY)

October 21-24 National FFA Convention (Indianapolis, IN)

Please visit https://hhyf.org/summer-programs/ to register for a HHYF program. The HHYF horses and staff are looking forward to seeing YOU at a HHYF event this summer!

For 50 years, the Harness Horse Youth Foundation has been making a difference in young people’s lives; its programs include interactive learning experiences with racehorses as well as offering scholarships and creating and distributing educational materials relating to harness racing. HHYF is a charitable 501(c)3 organization dedicated to providing young people and their families educational opportunities with harness horses in order to foster the next generation of participants and fans. For more information, call the HHYF office at 317.908.0029.

