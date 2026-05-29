Lynn Palm Continues to Promote Education through The Dressage Foundation’s Western Dressage Fund

Since 2021, the TDF’s Western Dressage Fund, founded by Lynn Palm, has offered $1,000 grants to individuals seeking to further their education. Grants must be used for Western Dressage educational experiences such as clinics or camps, that are not within the horse and rider’s typical training plan. The grant review committee diligently seeks applicants who are eager to grow and improve, have shown a passion for the sport, have financial need, and who have demonstrated a commitment to learning.

For Lynn Palm, “it’s an honor to give back to the communities who have fostered educating riders and their horses. Welcoming new faces to the sport and furthering educational opportunities through these grants is rewarding for everyone!”. Lynn encourages anyone interested in diving deeper into Western Dressage to apply.

The grant application process is open to youth, amateur and professionals alike. Adult Amateur Pamela Santucci (PA) was a recipient in 2023. Pamela began riding in 2000 at the age of 44 and is a behavioral specialist at an equine assisted learning facility. She is mostly self-taught but has devoted many years to attending clinics, reading, and now doing virtual lessons. She is also the co-founder of the Pennsylvania Western Dressage Association. Pamela used her grant funding to train in person with Jennifer Sharpnack. Pamela said, “I am forever grateful to TDF for giving us the opportunity to have in-person training and for recognizing the hopes and dreams of people who started to ride later in life.”

Learn more about the individual grants. Apply for the Western Dressage Fund for Individuals Grant by July 20. Additionally, grants from the Western Dressage Fund will continue to be available for Western dressage clinics, camps, and symposia. Those applications are due at least 75 days prior to the event.

Lynn Palm

Palm’s career highlights include 2007 American Quarter Horse Association (AQHA) Horsewoman of the Year, four AQHA Superhorse wins, AQHA Female Equestrian of the Year by the Women’s Athletic Association, named one of the top United States clinicians by Horse & Rider magazine, over 34 AQHA World and Reserve World Champions, numerous AQHA European Championships, 14 WDAA World and Reserve World Championships and over 50 bridleless dressage exhibitions at events including the National Horse Show, 1989 World Cup and the 1996 Atlanta Olympic Games with famed AQHA Super Horse Stallion Rugged Lark. A presenter at the 2010 World Equestrian Games, 2017 FEI World Cup and 2024 Dressage at Devon, Palm is also an AQHA All Around and Versatility Ranch Judge as well as USEF R Western Dressage Judge. She is an avid supporter of the stock breeds in Dressage and Western Dressage as well as author of The Rider’s Guide to Real Collection, Your Complete Guide to Western Dressage and her latest release Finding Your Superhorse.

Media Contact:

Marie-Frances Davis

mfcdavis@gmail.com