Lynn Palm to Present Discover Dressage and Western Dressage at All American Quarter Horse Congress

This year, Palm Equestrian Academy’s Lynn Palm will present Discover Dressage and Western Dressage on Wednesday, October 7 in the Cinch Arena at The All American Quarter Horse Congress. Known as the largest single breed horse show in the world, the annual event is held at the Ohio Expo Center and State Fairgrounds in Columbus, OH. From September 26-October 24, 2026, in addition to the horse show itself, there is a trade show, satellite events and educational presentations such as Palm’s.

Tuesday evening beginning at 5:00 pm, join Lynn in learning the setup of the arena and basic geometry followed by a meet and greet. With free parking on Wednesday, from 10:00 am-11:30 am, Palm will offer an introduction to the purpose of dressage, how to get started, tack and attire, the geometry of the arena and requirements for each of the Levels. After a short break, the second session starting at 12:30 until 2:00 pm will go more in depth with gaits, movements, how the levels build from Introductory to the most advanced and the benefits for horses and riders already competing in other stock horse breed events.

Palm is excited to continue to promote Dressage and Western Dressage for stock breeds and especially to an audience focused on America’s largest breed registry. As a past presenter of this topic at multiple events throughout the country and internationally, she shares, “a venue like the Congress where Dressage for our stock horse breeds can be shared among so many equestrians is a wonderful opportunity for the sport. Seeing balanced horses and riders willingly moving through their tests is so pleasing. We hope to see more Quarter Horses competing in these classes throughout the country soon!”.

Lynn Palm

Palm’s career highlights include 2007 American Quarter Horse Association (AQHA) Horsewoman of the Year, a record four AQHA Superhorse wins, AQHA Female Equestrian of the Year by the Women’s Athletic Association, named one of the top United States clinicians by Horse & Rider magazine, over 34 AQHA World and Reserve World Champions, 14 WDAA World and Reserve World Championships and over 50 bridleless dressage exhibitions at events including the National Horse Show, 1989 World Cup and the 1996 Atlanta Olympic Games, and World Cup. Palm is an AQHA All Around and Versatility Ranch Judge as well as USEF R Western Dressage Judge. She is currently judging and teaching at her Winning Ways with Western Dressage events and clinics throughout the country and abroad. Palm is the author of The Rider’s Guide to Real Collection, Your Complete Guide to Western Dressage and her latest release Finding Your Superhorse.