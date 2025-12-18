MAKE YOUR MARK AT EQUINE AFFAIRE: Your target audience will be there. Will you?

COLUMBUS, OH, December 18, 2025 – Do you own an equine-related business or provide a service or product for equestrians? Before you get swept away by the tides of Christmas, start making plans now for how you’ll sweep your customers off their feet in 2026. Although online shopping continues to be an attractive option for many shoppers, today’s sharp-eyed consumer is quickly recognizing that there’s no substitute for the authenticity of in-person purchases.

The savvy equestrian shopper is becoming wise to the benefits of shopping not only in-person, but with businesses run by real people, especially when purchasing items for their horses, properties, and facilities. That means savvy equestrian business owners are turning back to tried-and-true methods for selling to their target audiences – like exhibiting in trade shows.

In 2026, it will become more important than ever to present yourself and your products to your customers where they live, work, and shop. As you plan your first quarter, consider exhibiting in-person at Equine Affaire in Ohio, home to the largest horse-related trade show in the Midwest, and claiming your share of the equestrian market. On April 9-12, Equine Affaire will return to the Ohio Expo Center in Columbus, OH, for its 70th event. More than 30,000 equestrians are already making plans to attend this event. When they arrive, they’ll be there to shop. Based on our attendee survey data, 78% of our visitors list shopping in the trade show among their top three reasons to attend Equine Affaire. If you sell to equestrians, your customers will be at Equine Affaire – and so should you!

Whether you represent a large corporation, a small business, or a non-profit association, there’s an exhibit space available for you at Equine Affaire. From tack and equipment manufacturers and retailers to truck and trailer dealers, apparel designers, boutiques, and service-oriented entities, Equine Affaire is the place to showcase and promote your brand, your products, and your business. You can learn more about the various options available for exhibiting or advertising in Ohio by clicking here; by emailing our trade show staff at hstickles@equineaffaire.com; or by calling our office at (740) 845-0085 during regular business hours.

Opportunities for marketing partnerships and sponsorships are also available for both of our events. In addition to earmarking April 9-12 for Equine Affaire, save the dates now for November 12-15. That’s when Equine Affaire in Massachusetts will take place at the Eastern States Exposition in W. Springfield, Massachusetts.

Equine Affaire is proud to be sponsored by premier businesses such as Western Edge, NRS, US Equestrian, Pro Earth Animal Health, LRP Matting, Sentinel by Kent and Blue Seal, Western Life Today, Gibson Agri & Equine Insurance, and many others. To learn more about Equine Affaire and stay up to date on everything related to Equine Affaire in Ohio or Massachusetts, visit www.equineaffaire.com or follow us on Facebook and Instagram. We’ll see you at Equine Affaire!

