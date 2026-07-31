Makena Inouye Named 2026 IEA National Sportsmanship Award Winner

July 31, 2026 (Columbus, Ohio)

The Interscholastic Equestrian Association (IEA) annually awards a student rider the National Sportsmanship Award. Proudly sponsored in part by EQUUS Foundation, this year’s award is presented to Makena Inouye a Senior from Livermore, California who rides on the Sterling Farms II IEA team coached by Adrienne Grasso and Allyssa George.

The national award winner is selected from a group of riders who earned a Sportsmanship Award at a local, regional or zone IEA show during the 2025-2026 season. These winners were then invited to submit an application for the National Sportsmanship Award. As part of the application process, student riders submitted a photo, resume, school transcripts, composed a 250-word essay explaining how horses and/or equestrian competition have influenced his/her life and letters of recommendation. A panel of judges evaluated each application and determined the results based on a scoring rubric.

“Horses have taught me to rise and fall with grace,” says Inouye. “They have demonstrated courage, resilience, and a persistence to me in a capacity that few aspects of my life ever do. They have taught me that not every journey will be linear, that times of hardship are a part of life, and that sometime we must go through our darkest moments to appreciate being in the light again. I am lucky to carry these lessons with me as I step into my next chapter of life – college, adulthood, and far beyond.”

An academically strong AP Honors scholar with an impressive volunteer and entrepreneurial business resume, Inouye is also a seven-year IEA member recognized for numerous honors and awards. A recent graduate of Grenada High School in Livermore, Inouye served as a peer-elected Zone 10 Youth Board Representative during the 2023-2024 IEA season and has volunteered for various equine and athletic service organizations. Her love of and talent for photography helped launch a successful photography business called Makena Ino Media. @makenaino.media

“Makena is what I would describe as a ‘gel’ person – someone who brings people together, strengthens communities, and enhances every environment she is a part of,” says Granada High School Teacher, Mike McCafferty. “What makes her especially rare is her humility. Despite her many talents and achievements, she carries herself without ego or pride. Instead, she leads with quiet confidence, acceptance, and a genuine respect for those around her.”

In addition to IEA, Inouye is also a member of the United States Hunter Jumper Association (USHJA), and the United States Equestrian Federation (USEF) and regularly shows outside of her IEA team.

As the overall winner AND highest placing Senior, Inouye will receive a $1,000 cash scholarship from the IEA as part of the EQUUS Foundation sponsorship, a lifetime membership to the IEA and a nomination by the IEA to affiliates’ sportsmanship award programs.

Sportsmanship is a key component of the IEA and the following statement is read prior to the start of every competition: The IEA was established to provide competitive and educational opportunities through equestrian athletics. Good horsemanship and honorable participation are priorities at every event. It is the responsibility of all attendees to foster a spirit of belongingness, an atmosphere of community enjoyment, and a mutual respect for all participants and their equine partners.

Approximately 800 IEA riders were eligible for the 2026 National Sportsmanship Award. Among the 36 finalist applicants, the top 8 winners are:

1st PLACE – MAKENA INOUYE – $1,000 WINNER

A Senior riding for Sterling Farms II (Hunt Seat – Zone 10)

Livermore, California

2nd PLACE – MADISON RITCHIE

A Senior riding for RCR Farms (Hunt Seat – Zone 8)

Queen Creek, Arizona

3rd PLACE – SOPHIA MUNOZ

A Junior riding for Westwind (Hunt Seat – Zone 10)

Los Altos, California

4th PLACE – CARLIN PHILLIPS

A Junior riding for North Country Horses (Hunt Seat – Zone 2)

Saratoga Springs, New York

5th PLACE – ARWYN JULES ALAS-CORPUZ

A Sophomore riding for Sky Blue Equestrian Team (Hunt Seat – Zone 2)

Bronx, New York

6th PLACE – ANABELLE PETTETT

A Sophomore riding for Belmore Equestrian (Hunt Seat – Zone 9)

Richland, Washington

7th PLACE – EMMA AARON

A Sophomore riding for Hunter Ridge (Hunt Seat – Zone 1)

Providence, Rhode Island

8th PLACE – SERENA VOLODARSKY

A Sophomore riding for Bergen Equestrian Center (Hunt Seat – Zone 11)

Englewood, New Jersey

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ABOUT THE INTERSCHOLASTIC EQUESTRIAN ASSOCIATION (IEA)

Now celebrating their 25th year, the IEA has over 14,000 youth in grades 4-12 and adult members participating in Hunt Seat, Western and Dressage events. IEA connects equestrians nationally through team competition and educational opportunities that build community and foster leadership. With core values that include Horsemanship, Accessibility, Integrity, Community and Leadership, IEA is where the future of equestrian sport begins. Learn more at www.RideIEA.org

ABOUT EQUUS FOUNDATION

The EQUUS Foundation, a 501(c)(3) public charity established in 2002, is the only national animal welfare charity in the United States 100% dedicated to protecting America’s horses and strengthening the bond between people and horses. Donations are tax-deductible to the full extent of the law.

For more information, contact:

EQUUS Foundation, Inc., 168 Long Lots Road, Westport, CT 06880

(203) 259-1550 | mail@equusfoundation.org | www.equusfoundation.org