Marguerite Henry’s Sea Star Shines Again in New Online Book Club

Join Author Susan Friedland for interactive series exploring Misty of Chincoteague sequel.

September 29, 2025 — A timeless tale is trotting back into the spotlight, and horse lovers and readers of all ages are invited to dive into Sea Star: Orphan of Chincoteague by Marguerite Henry during a special four-week online book club hosted by Susan Friedland, author of Marguerite, Misty and Me.

The virtual gathering will occur Monday, October 13, at 7:00 PM Central via Facebook Live on the Saddle Seeks Horse Facebook page and continue the next three consecutive Mondays, October 20, 27 and November 3.

Book club participants will explore the genesis of Sea Star, share favorite scenes, and hear behind-the-scenes stories and reflections from Susan Friedland about her own Chincoteague-inspired journey and her book that celebrates Marguerite Henry’s legacy.

Saddle Seeks Horse Book Club Highlights:

A four-week reading plan

An exploration into the true story that inspired the fictional account of Sea Star

Community connection with fellow horse and book lovers

Marguerite Henry insights and Q&A with Susan Friedland, author of Marguerite, Misty and Me

“Fall is the perfect time to cozy up with a book, and this classic underdog story of Sea Star, the orphan colt, will wrap readers up in warm nostalgia. There’s definitely a renewed interest in the works of Marguerite Henry based on the one hundredth Chincoteague Pony Swim in July, a scene so many of us fell in love with on the pages of Misty,” said Friedland.

Whether you read Sea Star as a child or are discovering it for the first time, the Saddle Seeks Horse Book Club promises to stir your passion for horses and classic horse stories.

Event Details:

What: Sea Star Book Club Facebook Live with Susan Friedland

When: Monday, October 13, 2025 at 7:00 PM Central (and October 20, 27 and November 3)

Where: Saddle Seeks Horse Facebook Page – facebook.com/SaddleSeeksHorse

###

About Susan Friedland

Susan Friedland is an equestrian writer and lifelong horse lover, deeply inspired by the works of Marguerite Henry. Her book, Marguerite, Misty and Me (Saddle Seeks Horse Press, 2023), traces Henry’s enduring legacy and was shaped by multiple research trips to Chincoteague Island. Susan is also the co-host of the Barn Banter by Horse Illustrated podcast and shares her adventures with her off-track Thoroughbred, Tiz a Knight, at her award-winning blog, saddleseekshorse.com. Susan is available for interviews and media inquiries. Reach out to her at susan@saddleseekshorse.com.

Media Contact:

Susan Friedland

susan@saddleseekshorse.com

626-203-6518

saddleseekshorse.com

@saddleseekshorse on Facebook and Instagram