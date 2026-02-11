Martin Saddlery Launches New Cowboy Saddle

The Martin Cowboy Saddle was built with a cowboy’s day in mind.

Built for the cowboy who ranches all day or the horsemen who do it all, the new Martin Saddlery Cowboy Saddle is designed to handle whatever your day throws at you and keep you comfortable while doing it. From training young horses to roping cattle in the middle of a pasture, this saddle is pure cowboy ingenuity taken to a new level.

Flat Plate and Dropped Rigging – Provides extra strength from doctoring cattle and a secure fit that won’t shift when you dally or tie off

– Provides extra strength from doctoring cattle and a secure fit that won’t shift when you dally or tie off Deep, Narrow Ground Seat – Keeps you comfortable and confident with a secure feel

– Keeps you comfortable and confident with a secure feel Wider Swells – Allows more room without losing the ease to get to the front of your saddle

– Allows more room without losing the ease to get to the front of your saddle Free-Moving Fenders – Stay balanced and keep your feet under you

– Stay balanced and keep your feet under you All-Day Comfort -a true cowboy saddle used for long days of ranch work that also allows for training and riding in comfort

Options Available:

Horn : Standard (3 ½”) or Short (3”)

: Standard (3 ½”) or Short (3”) Cantle : Standard (3”) or High (3 ½”)

: Standard (3”) or High (3 ½”) Seat Sizes : 14” – 16” in ½” increments

: 14” – 16” in ½” increments Seat Options : Hard or Inlaid

: Hard or Inlaid Leather Options : Natural, Chocolate, or Chestnut

: Natural, Chocolate, or Chestnut Details: Tooled or Roughout

Place your custom order today by giving our sales team a call 877-654-2946.

About Martin Saddlery: Martin Saddlery continues to set the industry standard. From seasoned professionals to first-time riders, Martin builds saddles that put you in a position for success. Next time you are preparing to head toward the area, feel confident that your Martin saddle will be the best seat in the house. One you can depend on and the one that helps you and your horse work towards being your very best. Martin Saddlery is a part of the Equibrand Products Group family of equine product brands and is based in Greenville, Texas.

Learn more at https://martinsaddlery.com/ms/

Media Contact:

Nicole Speeding

nspeeding@equibrand.com