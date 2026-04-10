MEDIA ADVISORY: AAEP to Unveil Results of Research Study on Wearable Biometric Sensors and Racehorse Safety

LEXINGTON, KY — The American Association of Equine Practitioners (AAEP) will host a press conference on Tuesday, April 21 to announce the findings of a novel research project focused on the early detection of musculoskeletal injuries in Thoroughbred racehorses using wearable biometric technology.

Wearable biometric sensors have shown promise as an early warning system for the identification of racehorses at increased risk of musculoskeletal injury. These sensors are designed to capture data on a horse’s movement patterns during high-speed events.

Event Details

WHAT: Press Conference: AAEP Wearable Biometric Sensor Research Project

WHEN: Tuesday, April 21 at 2:00 p.m. EDT

WHERE: AAEP, 4033 Iron Works Parkway, Lexington, KY (on the grounds of the Kentucky Horse Park)

REMOTE ACCESS: Via Zoom; link is available by contacting Sally Baker at sbaker@aaep.org

Featured Presenters

Peta Hitchens, MVPHMgt, MFTV, PhD, Associate Professor, University of Melbourne – Lead Analyst

Sara Langsam, VMD – Project Coordinator & AAEP Racing Committee Chair

Larry Bramlage, DVM, DACVS – Member, AAEP Sensor Project Working Group

Key Highlights

Analysis of data captured during high-speed training events.

Discussion of implications for biometric sensor use in Thoroughbred racing.

About the AAEP:

The American Association of Equine Practitioners, headquartered in Lexington, Ky., was founded in 1954 as a non-profit organization dedicated to the health and welfare of the horse. Currently, the AAEP reaches more than 5 million horse owners through its over 9,000 members worldwide and is actively involved in ethics, professional development, and equine advocacy.

Media Contact:

Sally Baker, AAEP Director of Marketing & Public Relations

sbaker@aaep.org

(859) 705-0434 or (859) 552-5615 cell