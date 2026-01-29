MEDIA ALERT ** Hagyard Equine Medical Institute to Host Press Event on its Founder’s Day to Officially Kick-Off 150th Anniversary

When: Thursday, February 5, 2026 2:00 p.m.

Where: Horse Country Room @ Hagyard’s north-Lexington campus -4250 Iron Works Pike, Lexington, KY 40511

*Parking is available in the gravel lot at the top of the hill. Please enter through the Pharmacy doors located directly across from the parking area.*

Who: The following persons will be speaking at the press event:

Dr. Luke Fallon – Hagyard’s Director of Medicine & the 5th generation of the Hagyard founder’s family

– Hagyard’s Director of Medicine & the 5th generation of the Hagyard founder’s family Ken Ford – Hagyard’s CEO

– Hagyard’s CEO Mayor Linda Gorton (tentative)

Info: The event will include:

Brief remarks about the Hagyard’s 150 years of accomplishments & contributions to the field of equine veterinary medicine, the equine industry and the Lexington, KY region

Announcement about the ET Hagyard 1876 Scholarship endowment help grow the number of veterinary students who choose equine care as a specialty, and address the current shortage of equine veterinarians

Ground-breaking for a 150th monument that will be erected on the Hagyard campus to commemorate 150 years of helping horses in all disciplines to live their best lives

Photo Ops:

Unveiling of 150th monument design & ground-breaking

Governor, Mayor & Hagyard VIP’s breaking ground on 150th monument

Brief facility tour, if desired

Contact: Should media need more information of clarification on this event, please contact Elise Santiz, Marketing Manager (esantiz@hagyard.com; 734-358-4450)

About Hagyard Equine Medical Institute: With nearly 60 veterinarians and 150 years behind it, Hagyard Equine Medical Institute is the oldest and one of the largest equine veterinary practices in the world. Based in Lexington, Kentucky, the facility, located across the street from the Kentucky Horse Park, boasts superior ambulatory services, the world-renowned Davidson Surgery Center, McGee Medicine and Fertility Centers, Hagyard Laboratory, Hagyard Sports Medicine Center, and hyperbaric medicine facilities. For more information, visit hagyard.com.

Media Contact:

Elise Santiz, Marketing Manager

Hagyard Equine Medical Institute

esantiz@hagyard.com

859.685.3700 ext. 329