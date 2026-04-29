MEDIA ALERT: IHSA National Championship Action Returns to Tryon International

North America’s top collegiate equestrians to compete for championship honors.

Gladys, Va. – April 29, 2026 – The 2026 Intercollegiate Horse Shows Association (IHSA) National Championship will be held May 1-3 at Tryon International’s expansive indoor complex in Mill Spring, North Carolina. The IHSA National Championship will feature hundreds of riders from across the U.S. and Canada competing at all levels of hunter seat equitation on the flat and over fences and Western divisions, including horsemanship, ranch riding and reining.

“There is nothing quite like the atmosphere at the IHSA National Championship, and Tryon is the perfect stage for it,” said IHSA Executive Director Peter Cashman. “We look forward to celebrating the incredible talent of our collegiate athletes and extending our sincerest gratitude to the sponsors, volunteers, and horse providers whose generosity and dedication make this championship possible.”

The IHSA athletes competed at hundreds of regular-season events, 39 Regional events, eight Zone Finals and three NRHA Western Semi-Finals to qualify for the IHSA National Championship. Riders will vie for team and individual championships, including the coveted USHJA (United States Hunter Jumper Association) /IHSA Hunter Seat High-Point Rider, Presenting the Cacchione Cup, and the Back on Track Western High-Point Rider honors.

Both the 2025 Hunter Seat Champion Team, Purdue University, and the 2025 Horse & Rider Western Champion Team, Black Hawk College, have qualified to defend their titles. In addition, Alex Alston from Savannah College of Art and Design returns for his second chance to hoist the Cacchione Cup in the coveted USHJA-sponsored Hunter Seat High-Point Rider class after his win in 2025.

IHSA will be making history with Mississippi State’s Western Team making its first-ever appearance at the IHSA National Championship. Colorado State University’s Hunter Seat Team qualified for the first time in eight years, and the University of Rhode Island’s Hunter Seat Team qualified for the first time since 2017 after winning their debut championship of Zone 1. Miami University (Ohio) qualified both its hunter seat and Western squads, with the Western team qualifying after a 20-year absence. The Stanford University Team qualified again after 19 consecutive Zone Championships.

All participating IHSA teams will march in the IHSA Parade of Teams at around 6 p.m. before the Tryon Spring IHSA National Grand Prix on Saturday, May 2, at 7 p.m. in Tryon Stadium Ring 5.

Esteemed judges to officiate.

The hunter seat judges include Heide Bossow-Casciaro, from Woodstock, Illinois, and Kat Demas Mulkey, from Talking Rock, Georgia. A two-time Cacchione Cup champion at Hollins College (now University) in 1985 and 1987, Bossow-Casciaro won the Illinois Hunter Jumper Association Junior Medal Finals at just 10 years old. She headed to Hollins after her junior years, served as riding club president and competed at IHSA Nationals all four years.

After graduating, she returned to the Midwest to establish Tievoli Farm in Woodstock, Illinois. An “R”- rated USEF judge in Hunters, Equitation and Jumpers, she has officiated at USEF Pony Finals, HITS Ocala, Pin Oak and many other prestigious events. She remains active in the industry as a past president and current board member of the Illinois Hunter Jumper Association and serves on the advisory board of the U.S. Equestrian Trainers Association.

Mulkey is an “R” judge with USEF in Hunters/Hunter Seat Equitation/ Hunter Breeding and Jumpers, and she judges 30+ weeks per year across the country. She owned, managed and trained out of Four Seasons Farm in Madison, Georgia, from 2000 to 2021. She has been a professional trainer for 31 years and continues to develop many students and horses who successfully compete at the National, Zone and Regional levels. She coached the nationally-ranked University of Georgia Equestrian Team from 1995 to 1999. She has been a USHJA Certified Trainer since 2009 and an ASEA Senior Certified Equine Appraiser since 1995.

Since 2021, Mulkey has shifted her career to judging, giving clinics and volunteering in the industry. Mulkey is active in governance and giving back to the sport. For the USHJA, Mulkey is Chair of the Zone 4 Committee and is a member of the Emerging Athletes Program Committee, the Zone Council and the Affiliate Council. She is on the newly formed Advisory Board of the United States Equestrian Trainers Association, and she serves locally on the Georgia Hunter Jumper Association Board.

The 2026 IHSA Nationals Western judges are Gretchen Mathes from Harwinton, Connecticut, and Holly Hover from Cave Creek, Arizona. Mathes is the owner and manager of Powder Brook Farm and holds judging cards with AQHA (American Quarter Horse Association), NSBA (National Snaffle Bit Association) and WCHA (World Cutting Horse Association). She has judged at every major show in the country, including numerous overseas assignments. In 2007, Mathes was named AQHA Professional Horsewoman of the Year, and in 2017, she was named Most Valuable Professional by the Professional Horseman’s Committee. Mathes serves on the Judges Committee and Professional Horseman’s Committee for AQHA and is the Director Emeritus for Connecticut, Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

Hover is an AQHA judge and a multiple World and Congress Champion trainer. In 2015, AQHA named Hover the Most Valuable Professional, and in 2017, she was named Professional Horsewoman of the Year. She has more than three decades of judging experience, including officiating at multiple AQHA World Shows and holds cards with AQHA, APHA (American Paint Horse Association), NSBA and NRHA (National Reining Horse Association). Hover serves on several AQHA committees. She conducts clinics around the globe and served as the Western head coach for the Arizona State University Equestrian Team.

Additional honors to be presented.

In addition to the prestigious competition, on Friday, May 1 at 8:15 a.m., the IHSA will induct eight new members into its Hall of Fame, comprised of founders, coaches, riders and horses. The Lifetime Achievement Award recipient, Bryan Bradley, will be honored, and a Pioneer Award recipient will be announced. On Saturday, May 2, two inaugural IHSA Coach Education Grant winners will be named. On Sunday, May 3, at 8:15 a.m., the AQHA-sponsored Trot to Tryon program winners will be announced, followed by the announcement of the winners of the IHSA Team Challenge, sponsored by USHJA. Then, for the Inaugural Quiet Champion Award, presented by B.J. Ehrhardt, honorees will be named.

The 2026 IHSA National Championship will take place May 1-3 at Tryon International in Mill Spring, North Carolina. For more information on schedules, results, and live coverage, visit RIDEIHSA.org or check the links below.

Watch the Livestream on Horse & Country

For those unable to attend in person, IHSA’s Official Media Partner, Horse & Country, will capture all the action. Watch it here.

FAST FACTS

What: Intercollegiate Horse Shows Association National Championship, including individual and team championships.

When: May 1-3

Time: 8 a.m.- 6 p.m.

Where: Tryon International Indoor Complex

Address: 25 International Blvd, Mill Spring, North Carolina 28756

Media Contact: Carrie Wirth, EQ Media, 612-209-0310, carrie@EQmedia.agency

QUICK LINKS

2026 IHSA NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP SCHEDULE

MEDIA CREDENTIALS

B-ROLL

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM

TRYON INTERNATIONAL VENUE INFORMATION

ABOUT THE IHSA

The Intercollegiate Horse Shows Association (IHSA) welcomes all genders at all riding levels. The collegiate riding organization offers individual and team competition in hunter seat equitation, Western horsemanship, ranch riding and reining at more than 350 member colleges and universities. Membership in IHSA means that college students can participate in horse shows regardless of their experience or financial status. Students compete from beginner through advanced with suitable, provided horses, eliminating the expense of horse ownership.

Founded in 1967 by Bob Cacchione, it is the oldest and largest intercollegiate equestrian organization with more than 7,500 members in 47 states and Canada. IHSA college and university team participation is represented through a variety of programs, including varsity athletics, academic departments and club sports. IHSA offers valuable hands-on experience and professional development in multiple facets of the equine industry. Many IHSA teams participate in service projects, giving back to their communities. Through the IHSA, students enhance their college experience and develop the tools that help build successful careers.

For more information, go to RIDEIHSA.org or contact media@RIDEIHSA.org

Link to media alert with photos.

Media Contact:

Carrie Wirth

carriewirth@me.com