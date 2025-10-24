MEDIA INVITATION: National Cowgirl Museum & Hall of Fame Induction Luncheon

WHAT:

The National Cowgirl Museum & Hall of Fame will host its annual Induction Luncheon and Ceremony, presented by the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo, Tuesday, November 18, honoring the remarkable women whose lives exemplify the courage, resilience, and pioneering spirit of the American West. Members of the media are invited to cover this inspiring celebration recognizing the 2025 class of Inductees.

WHO:

The 2025 National Cowgirl Museum & Hall of Fame Inductees, Museum leadership, and special guests. See bios below.

WHEN:

November 18, 2026

11 a.m.

WHERE:

Dickies Arena

1911 Montgomery St, Fort Worth, TX 76107

Fort Worth, Texas

DETAILS:

This annual signature event brings together more than 1,300 leaders, honorees, and supporters from across the country to celebrate women whose trailblazing accomplishments have shaped the West and beyond. Media interviews with inductees and Museum representatives can be arranged in advance.

RSVP:

Inductees Include:

Cheryl Cody – Oklahoma

Cheryl Magoteaux Cody, founder of Pro Management, Inc., has been a key figure in the equine industry for decades. Her company has managed top reining and reined cow horse events, including the National Reining Horse Association Futurity and Derby, National Reining Breeders Classic, 100X Reining Classic, and all the National Reined Cow Horse Association premier events. She managed the reining at the 2018 World Equestrian Games and will assume leadership of Taylor Sheridan’s The Run For A Million in August. She co-owned True South, LLC, creator of Wide World of Horses on RFD-TV. An award-winning writer and photographer, she’s contributed to nearly every western performance publication and co-authored several books, including an industry bestseller with Charmayne James. A former Women’s National Finals Rodeo qualifier, she returned to the arena in 2007, adding barrel futurity wins and titles to her resume. With Shorty Koger, Cody co-founded Rein In Cancer, a nonprofit aiding cancer patients through equine-related fundraising.

Sarahmarge “Wink” Crigler – Arizona

Sarahmarge “Wink” Crigler, owner of the X Diamond Ranch and a fourth-generation rancher, maintains the homestead her great-grandparents settled in the 1890s. Located in South Fork Canyon near Greer, the ranch attracts thousands of visitors for horseback riding, fly fishing in the Little Colorado River, and relaxing in mountain cabins. Committed to preserving ranching traditions, Crigler co-founded the Ranching Heritage Alliance in 2008 to promote sustainability and stewardship. In 2009, she received the National Rangeland Management Award from the U.S. Forest Service for her conservation and resource management efforts. Recognized as an Arizona Culturekeeper in 2012 by the Arizona Historical Foundation, Crigler joined distinguished figures like Sandra Day O’Connor, Barry Goldwater, and Eddie Basha, when she was inducted as a Historymaker by the Arizona Historical Society in 2017.

Carole Jackson-Holyan – New Mexico

Carole Jackson-Holyan, a citizen of the Navajo Nation, has carved out a legacy as a champion athlete, business leader, and cultural advocate. Inspired by her father, rodeo legend Dean Jackson, Holyan won her first Indian National Finals Rodeo (INFR) world title at 11 years old. She went on to earn multiple championships. Her dedication to the sport led her to make history as the first and only woman appointed as a commissioner for the INFR, Native rodeo’s most prestigious event, held annually in Las Vegas. She has held this position for nearly two decades. She produces major rodeos, mentors Native youth, and co-owns Zion Enterprises, a successful business rooted in cultural empowerment. As a prominent member of Women Empowering Women for Indigenous Nations (WEWIN), she champions Indigenous women’s leadership while honoring traditional values. A proud wife to a 9-time INFR World Champion and mother to two INFR champions, Carole Jackson-Holyan continues to lead with strength, vision, and an unwavering commitment to uplifting her community.

Nancy Martiny – Idaho

Nancy Martiny made her first saddle over a year of spare afternoons while ranching, rodeoing, and raising three kids in Idaho. Martiny learned leatherwork at 15 from her father. She began saddle making at 30, mentored by renowned saddle maker Dale Harwood. She earned credibility in the male dominated field, creating functional art for working riders. For over 35 years, Martiny has crafted over 500 saddles, with a six-year waitlist. Her intricately carved saddles start at $5,000, with some selling for $15,000. Each piece begins with a customized wooden tree and requires a full cowhide. She spends an hour carving each four-inch section of leather. Her accolades include recognition from Idaho’s governor and Art of the Cowgirl. Martiny proudly builds every saddle herself in a tool-filled shop on her family’s 135-year-old Idaho cattle ranch. Through her role as a master with the Art of the Cowgirl Foundation, Martiny has mentored several young women in their saddle making journey.

Special Award Winners Include:

Prominent philanthropist and arts advocate Alice Walton, who will receive the Gloria Lupton Tennison Pioneer Award. The Gloria Lupton Tennison Pioneer Award recognizes individuals who have forged bold new paths in the fields of business, law, sports, the arts, or humanitarian efforts. The award honors those whose trailblazing work has reshaped the public service landscape and celebrates the courage it takes to lead transformative change.

Acclaimed luxury fashion designer and advocate for women’s empowerment Johanna Ortiz who will receive the prestigious Mary Jane Colter Award. Named for 2009 Honoree Mary Jane Colter—one of the few female architects of her time—this award honors women who design, create, build, and interpret the traditions of the American West. Colter’s legacy includes eleven buildings on the National Register of Historic Places, five of which are National Historic Landmarks. Since its creation in 2014, only three women have received this distinction, underscoring the significance of Ortiz’s achievement.

About the National Cowgirl Museum & Hall of Fame

The National Cowgirl Museum & Hall of Fame, located in Fort Worth’s Cultural District, is the only museum in the world dedicated to honoring and celebrating the women of the American West who have displayed extraordinary courage, resilience, and pioneering spirit.

