Media Registration Now Open for National Cowgirl Museum & Hall of Fame Induction & Expansion Press Preview

MEDIA ALERT

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Members of the media are invited to register to cover the exciting events during the National Cowgirl Museum & Hall of Fame’s historic 50th anniversary and expansion opening week.

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 4

Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

10 am. | National Cowgirl Museum & Hall of Fame

Credentialed media will share in the excitement as local officials and celebrities cut the ribbon to the new front door of the Cowgirl Expansion. MEDIA ACCESS TO THE MUSEUM IS NOT INCLUDED as the ribbon cutting is followed by a private event.

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 5

50th Annual Hall of Fame Induction Luncheon & Ceremony

Noon | Dickies Arena

Credentialed media are invited to experience the Museum’s 50th Annual Hall of Fame Induction Luncheon & Ceremony, honoring the 2026 Hall of Fame inductees:

Cherie DeVaux | Laura Kraut | Kenda Lenseigne | Lela Rose | Lisa Sorrell | Dr. Mary Edwards Walker. Learn more about each inductee here.

Media credentials provide access to cover the ceremony. Lunch is not included with media registration.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 6

Expansion Press Preview Tour & Luncheon

11 a.m. | National Cowgirl Museum & Hall of Fame

Members of the media will receive an advanced look at the Museum’s highly anticipated 16,000-square-foot expansion before it opens to the public. The event will include a guided preview of the new galleries, exhibitions and experiences, followed by lunch.

The expansion introduces new spaces and experiences including The 38, the Gravity Defied trick-rider photography exhibition, Miranda Lambert’s “Velvet Rodeo” wardrobe, the new Cowgirl Carousel and more. See more about the expansion here.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 7

COWGIRL GRAND PARADE AND PUBLIC OPENING

11 a.m. | National Cowgirl Museum & Hall of Fame and Cultural District

Capture the excitement of the public grand opening as it kicks off with the Cowgirl Grand Parade, featuring more than 300 participants representing Cowgirl honorees and board members, local officials, riding clubs and civic organizations. Read about the day here.

Advance media registration is required for all events. Media may register for one or all events. Credentials are reserved for working members of legitimate news media and are subject to approval.

For more information, go here.

MEDIA REGISTRATION:

Register for Media Credentials here. Registration must be received no later October 31.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Julie Bryant

Director of Marketing & Communications

National Cowgirl Museum & Hall of Fame

jbryant@cowgirl.net

817.509.8664 Direct

817.223.2324 Cell

National Cowgirl Museum & Hall of Fame

1720 Gendy Street | Fort Worth, Texas

thecowgirl.org