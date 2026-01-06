Media Resources and Credential Application Available now for 2026 US Equestrian Annual Meeting

Lexington, Ky. – The 2026 US Equestrian Annual Meeting will take place at the Omni Hotel in Louisville, Ky., from Thursday, Jan. 15 through Saturday, Jan. 18, 2026.

Highlights of the event will include Thursday evening’s Pegasus Awards Dinner where the 2025 Equestrians of the Year will be named. The SmartPak/USEF Horse of the Year Awards will take place on Saturday night and includes presentations of high-point awards winners from across breeds and disciplines as well as the overall National and International Horse of the Year winners as determined by member voting.

Additionally, the US Equestrian Annual Meeting offers networking opportunities, keynote speakers, interactive rule discussions, and breakout sessions designed to drive the sport forward. US Equestrian’s general session reviewing the Federation’s long-term goals and progress will take place Jan. 16, 2026, at 4:00 p.m.

A US Equestrian board of directors meeting will also take place at the Omni on Sunday, Jan. 19.

Members of the media who would like to attend any part of the meeting, including the awards dinners, should submit a request for credentials by Monday, Jan. 12, 2026. Press releases and photos for media covering the event remotely will be available at:

https://unitedstatesequestrianfederation.sharefile.com/i/i5c862108e3447eca

To register as media, please contact Danielle Henson at dhenson@usef.org with a brief explanation of your media assignment, days you plan to attend, and contact information. Each outlet may receive one complimentary registration and one ticket to each of the award dinners for the 2026 US Equestrian Annual Meeting.

For more information, including the complete schedule of meetings and presentations, visit https://www.usef.org/annual-meeting.

Media Contact:

Danielle Henson

dhenson@usef.org