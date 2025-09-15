MEET YOUR 2025 EQUINE AFFAIRE CLINICIANS!

W. SPRINGFIELD, MA, September 15, 2025 – Are you ready to immerse yourself in the ultimate horsemanship experience? This fall, Equine Affaire is back, bringing you face-to-face with top clinicians, world-class horses, and hundreds of can’t-miss clinics, seminars, and live demonstrations that will educate, inspire, and ignite your passion for horses! Make plans today to join us at the Eastern States Exposition in W. Springfield, MA, for North America’s premier equine exposition and equestrian gathering on November 6-9. Tickets are on sale now at equineaffaire.com — skip the lines at the gates and get yours today!

Whether you’re a recreational rider, an ambitious amateur hoping to improve your scores in the show ring, or an industry professional seeking to continue your education and create new connections, there’s an educational opportunity waiting for you at Equine Affaire. This year’s event features four jam-packed days filled with clinics, seminars, and demonstrations designed to improve your knowledge of general horsemanship, enhance your skills in a variety of disciplines, teach and inform you about a wide range of health and behavioral topics, and so much more. You can check out our educational schedule on our website today: https://equineaffaire.com/events/massachusetts/educational-program/mass-presenters/.

Have you ever wanted to learn more about donkeys? Equine Affaire is proud to introduce a whole new facet of our educational program: the Donkey Extravaganza! Located in the Stroh Building, the Donkey Extravaganza will feature its very own demo ring and educational demo schedule, filled with presentations by donkey experts about housing and care, hoof care, vaccine and worming protocols, and more. You can learn more about the Donkey Extravaganza, which will take place throughout the event, by visiting https://equineaffaire.com/events/massachusetts/mass-other-features/donkey-extravaganza/!

Interested in learning more about who will be at Equine Affaire? We are pleased to introduce you to the 2025 class of clinicians presenting in Massachusetts:

Cole Cameron was born in Arizona and raised between ranches in New Mexico and Texas. He is the son of legendary Hall of Fame Cowboy, Craig Cameron. Mr. Cameron has dedicated his life to understanding the horse. He is a five-time World Champion in Extreme Cowboy Racing, a champion colt starter, a champion all around rodeo cowboy, and competitive in many disciplines, including cowhorse. Inspired by his father, Mr. Cameron travels the world, hosting clinics and demonstrations to share his approach for preparing a horse and rider for a versatile career. His horsemanship methods focus on building a foundation utilizing focused pressure and release to produce the desired result. When he isn’t on the road, Mr. Cameron manages his family’s ranch in Bluff Dale, Texas, where he and his father train horses, host horsemanship clinics, and maintain a cattle operation.

Professional show jumper Gabriela “Gaby” Reutter began riding when she was just four years old. At eighteen years old, she moved to the United States to develop her show jumping skills and study economics at New York University. She became a professional show jumper at 22. Jumping to the 5* Grand Prix level, she has competed all over the world, including in Europe, Mexico, Canada, Brasil, Argentina, Paraguay, Colombia, and her home country of Chile. Among her many accomplishments in the show ring, she has achieved multiple top finishes up to the 5* level, multiple top 3 finishes in Grand Prix, and earned a team bronze medal in the South American Games in 2022. She has also represented Chile in multiple Nation Cups around the world and is part of the Chilean National team. Today, Ms. Reutter owns Lumiere Horses, Inc, in Wellington, FL, where she specializes in helping show jumpers develop both their riding skills and their horsemanship, with a focus on growth in and out of the saddle. She is also a prolific content creator via Instagram (@gabriela.reutter), Facebook (/gabrielareutterchile), YouTube (@gabriela.reutter), and TikTok (/@gabriela.reutter), showcasing her life as a professional show jumper and providing relatable equestrian content to a wide range of audiences.

Jason Irwin is a lifelong equestrian and horse trainer from Ontario, Canada. He and his wife, Bronwyn, operate Jason and Bronwyn Irwin Horsemanship. Together, they teach horse training clinics, put on training demonstrations, and present at horse events throughout North America. Mr. Irwin began his training career focusing on colt starting and fixing problem horses and later added advanced training and liberty work. Mr. Irwin works with both western and English riders of all skill levels. Jason and Bronwyn host the TV show “The Horse Trainers” on The Cowboy Channel Canada and RFD-TV Canada. They have created several video training series and regularly post training information on their social media accounts.

Phyllis Dawson has competed extensively at the top levels of eventing internationally for over 25 years, including more than 20 times at the Kentucky 3-Day Event. She represented the USA in the 1988 Olympic Games in Seoul, Korea, finishing 10th overall, and was the highest placed American. In 1997, she represented the USA in the Open European Championships at Burghley. Ms. Dawson has also successfully competed in top level CCIs at Burghley and Blenheim (England), Boekelo (The Netherlands), and Checkmate and Bromont (Canada). In addition to eventing, she has foxhunted for years and has competed in hunters, jumpers, and dressage, as well as completing a 100-mile one day endurance ride. She is a level 5 certified eventing coach through the US Eventing Association Eventing Coaching Program. Ms. Dawson owns and operates Windchase Eventing in Purcellville, VA. Her training program at Windchase is appropriate for horses and riders of all levels, from beginners to international competitors.

Attendees will also enjoy attending clinics, seminars, and demonstrations presented by the following experts and industry professionals:

Ken McNabb…General Horsemanship and Cow Work

Luke Reinbold…General Horsemanship and Cow Work

Luke Gingerich…Liberty, Reining, and Western Dressage (Sponsored by Custom Equine Nutrition)

Vitor Silva…Dressage

Jennifer Truett…Dressage

Jessica Axelsson…Driving

Bronwyn Irwin…Pole Bending, Barrel Racing, and Youth

Scot MacGregor…Easy Gaited Horses

Kendra Clarke…Biomechanics, Lunge Lessons

Wendy Murdoch…Biomechanics, Murdoch Method™

Mike Bednarek…Ranch Trail, Show Trail

Isidro & Amber Espinoza…Mustangs

Joyleen Seymour…Mounted Games

Bill Richey…Mounted Police Training

Sam and Kellie Rettinger…Draft Horses

Canadian Cowgirls Drill Team…Drill Teams

And many more!

Make sure to review the full list of our presenters and topics on our website: https://equineaffaire.com/events/massachusetts/educational-program/mass-presenters/. Check out the link to our latest event schedule located near the top of the page!

Equine Affaire will take place Thursday through Sunday at the Eastern States Exposition on November 6-9, 2025. Hours for the show are from 9 am to 7 pm on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, and from 9 am to 5 pm on Sunday. Tickets are $20/day for adults or $60 for a four-day pass; children’s tickets are available for $12/day for children ages 7-10; and children six and under are admitted for free. General admission includes access to the trade show, theme pavilions, the Donkey Extravaganza, the Versatile Horse and Rider Competition, the Breed Bonanza, and all clinics, seminars, and demonstrations. Buy your tickets online, or tickets and four-day passes will also be available for sale at the gates of the event. Fantasia requires separate tickets. Tickets for Fantasia, the can’t-miss theatrical evening show, range from $16-$27. Please note that the Eastern States Exposition charges for parking.

Book a room with any one of our 2025 host hotel partners and take advantage of special rates and room blocks by mentioning Equine Affaire! See our host hotels here: https://equineaffaire.com/events/massachusetts/mass-attend/host-hotels/.

Equine Affaire gratefully acknowledges the support of its sponsors, including Myhre Equine Clinic; US Equestrian; Horizon Structures; Fair Hill Saddlery; Pro Earth Animal Health; LRP Matting; Tribute Equine Nutrition; Double D Trailers; Custom Equine Nutrition; Sentinel by Kent and Blue Seal; Chewy; and many more. To learn more about Equine Affaire, visit www.equineaffaire.com or follow us on Facebook and Instagram @equineaffaire. We’ll see you at Equine Affaire!

Media Contact:

Allison Rehnborg﻿

﻿arehnborg@equineaffaire.com