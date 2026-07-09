Member Alert from US Equestrian: Be Cautious When Using AI Summaries

As search technology evolves, it’s easier than ever to just type a question into your browser bar and get an answer from AI. US Equestrian wants you to use that tool with caution if your question pertains to a specific element of our rules.

Our sport department and Equine Drugs and Medications office have encountered situations in the past few weeks of members receiving Google AI summaries that contain inaccurate information about drug policies or equipment rules. In one case, a member who showed her veterinarian an AI summary stating that an SGLT2 inhibitor was prohibited and could not be used at all; in reality, the drug can be used if it’s been prescribed by a veterinarian, is withdrawn for 24 hours prior to competition, and a medication report form is filed correctly. (You can learn more about SGLT2 inhibitors in this recent USEF Insider article.) In another, a competitor with a young horse saw an AI summary stating that standing martingales are prohibited in jumper classes at and above 1.30 meters, and assumed this meant he could use one in a .90 class. The AI summary did not explain that the same restriction also applies to all young horse classes.

In each instance, the AI had either 1) correctly picked up a portion of a sentence from our rulebook or website but left out important context that significantly altered the meaning or 2) Drawn on information from other, incorrect sources.

AI search summaries or overviews are often created from a synthesis of real resources, but in niche subject areas, the technology’s understanding of subtlety is often lacking, and one detail can make a big difference. It sounds authoritative and may even contain links to its sourcing, but that doesn’t mean the source document matches the summary you’re offered at the top of the page. A recent New York Times analysis found that AI overviews were correct 90 percent of the time. While that strike rate would be a passing grade in school, US Equestrian doesn’t want to see members encounter rule compliance issues based on that 10 percent error rate.

US Equestrian is actively putting resources into communications by creating more content that is designed to help answer your questions. With time, a greater volume of correct information should result in AI summaries becoming more accurate as they scrape more resources. In the meantime, the Federation has no sway in what Google and other AI companies choose to emphasize in their summaries.

Here are a few tips to help you navigate this technology challenge:

Don’t believe everything you read in an AI summary.

Tap through to the source link and scrutinize whether it’s coming from an official source, and whether the information in that source document matches the AI summary.

Be aware that AI search summaries can change if you ask the same question multiple times.

If a question comes up at a horse show, reach out to the steward or technical delegate at the event. Our licensed officials are well-schooled in the rulebook and know where to find clarity if needed.

Know where to find source documents on the USEF website. The rulebook is available here and the current Equine Drugs and Medications Guidelines are here.

We know both these documents can be dense in places. If you’re confused on something you’re reading, please reach out to us for help and clarity.

Members with Sport, Horse, or Athlete Services Questions: 859-810-8733

Licensed Officials: loinquiry@usef.org

All Equine Drugs and Medications Questions: medequestrian@usef.org or 800-633-2472

Biosecurity and Equine Health: equinehealth@usef.org



If you receive incorrect guidance from an AI summary on a specific question, please tell us so we can build more educational resources around it. Others may have the same points of confusion. Reach out to feedback@usef.org if this is something you’re encountering.

Media Contact: Natalie Voss, nvoss@usef.org