Metabolic Effects of Pro-Stride® APS and Triamcinolone Acetonide Compared in Recent Research

Results indicate that new regenerative joint treatments may be safer for a horse’s metabolic system than traditional corticosteroid injections

PARSIPPANY, N.J. (August 7, 2025) — Zoetis Inc. announced findings from a recently completed study1 that compared the metabolic effects of a commonly used intra-articular corticosteroid – triamcinolone acetonide (TA) to those of Pro-Stride APS (Autologous Protein Solution), an industry­ leading regenerative medicine device. TA and Pro-Stride APS are both intra-articular treatments frequently used to manage joint issues in horses, including pain, inflammation and osteoarthritis.

This study was conducted in partnership with the Gluck Equine Research Center at the University of Kentucky, and researchers used five metabolically normal, healthy mixed-breed geldings from 4 to 6 years of age. Each horse participated in three 28-day treatment periods receiving TA, Pro-Stride APS or saline. The researchers checked the horses’ bloodwork regularly to measure the metabolic effects.

Results found that horses treated with a single 9 mg joint injection of triamcinolone experienced multiple days of steroid induced insulin resistance and adrenal insufficiency. However, horses treated with Pro-Stride APS or saline experienced no negative metabolic impacts. These findings support the commonly held belief that caution should be used when treating insulin-dysregulated horses with corticosteroids due to the elevated risk of induced hyperinsulinemia and laminitis and would likely suggest the effects of injecting multiple joints with a higher total body dose would be more pronounced. These findings also suggest that even metabolically normal horses may benefit from the use of Pro-Stride APS over corticosteroids like TA, because it avoids the systemic hormonal and metabolic disruptions that could compromise overall health and long-term soundness.

“This study reveals that Pro-Stride APS may offer a safer alternative to traditional corticosteroid treatments, especially for young horses and those that are suspected to be metabolically impaired,” said Dr. Nathan Voris, Director of Equine Technical Services at Zoetis. “When managing joint pain and inflammation, it is easy to focus on the injured structure and what will make the horse feel better in the short term. This study is a good reminder that it is important to evaluate how different therapies might impact a horse’s overall health and long-term quality of life.”

Findings from this research led to a subsequent investigation2 into the metabolic effects of betamethasone on normal and insulin-dysregulated horses. Horses with 9 mg of betamethasone injected intra-articularly into each metacarpophalangeal joint (18 mg total body dose) exhibited rapid and significant suppression of ACTH and cortisol in both insulin dysregulated and non-insulin dysregulated horses lasting 24-48 hours. Intra-articular betamethasone exhibited similar, albeit shorter, metabolic effects to those of other intra-articular corticosteroids by causing adrenal suppression and alterations in glucose metabolism. The study highlights the importance of continued research into the overall effects of corticosteroid use to inform treatment regimens.

References:

Page AE, Johnson M, Parker JL et al. The Effects of Intra-Articular Triamcinolone and Autologous Protein Solution on Metabolic Parameters in Horses. Animals. 2024 Aug 2;14(15):2250. doi: 10.3390/ani14152250 Page AE, Rauber-Ramos AM, Humiston M et al. Initial investigation into the metabolic effects of intra-articular betamethasone on normal and insulin dysregulated horses. JEVS, Volume 147, April 2025. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jevs.2025.105404

