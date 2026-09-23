Mezcalera Amazonas RA Joins The National Reining Horse Association As A Corporate Partner

Mezcalera Amazonas RA, producer of small-batch, artisanal mezcal, has entered into a Corporate Partnership with the National Reining Horse Association (NRHA), the world’s leading membership organization for the sport of reining. As part of the partnership, Mezcalera Amazonas RA will showcase its flagship mezcals, Metallic Style and Ruftify Leono, at the 60th Anniversary Foals R Us NRHA Futurity and Adequan North American Affiliate Championship this year.

“For our mezcal brand, becoming a Partner of NRHA represents much more than an opportunity for brand exposure,” says Ricardo Arreola González owner of Mezcalera Amazonas RA. “It is the natural connection between two worlds that share the same values, heritage, and passion.

Our brand was born in Mexico, inspired by its traditions, the authenticity of our land, and our desire to proudly share a product with the world that truly represents its origins. Mezcal, much like the horse, is part of a story built over generations, where knowledge, patience, dedication, and respect for tradition are essential to achieving excellence.

Our connection with horses is an essential part of our identity. Through Rancho Las Amazonas, horses have become a way of life and a constant source of inspiration. In fact, our mezcals carry names that represent this story: METALIC STYLE and LEONO, two stallions that have left an important mark on our journey. For this reason, we see the NRHA as an organization whose philosophy and values strongly align with our own.

Reining represents discipline, precision, talent, preparation, and an extraordinary connection between horse and rider. Behind every great performance are years of work, careful selection, dedication, and perseverance. Those same principles can be found behind a great mezcal: time, knowledge, respect for its origins, and a constant pursuit of excellence.

We chose to become an NRHA Partner because we want our brand to be present in an environment that represents our values and allows us to connect with an international community that shares our passion for horses, competition, and excellence. We also see this partnership as an opportunity to share a part of Mexico with the world. We want every bottle to be an invitation to discover our culture, our traditions, and the richness of a spirit with centuries of history.

For us, becoming part of the NRHA means supporting and celebrating a community to which we genuinely belong. We are not simply looking to place our brand in front of an audience. We want to build a meaningful connection between two passions that are deeply rooted in our story: exceptional horses and exceptional Mexican mezcal. Our journey with the NRHA represents the beginning of that connection. Tradition. Passion. Excellence. Legacy. Values that define reining and that also define the way we create our mezcal.”

Metallic Style, known for its bold, smoky profile, and Ruftify Leono, prized for its smooth, agave-forward finish, will be featured in hospitality suites, events and during finals at the 60th Anniversary Foals R Us NRHA Futurity® and Adequan® North American Affiliate Championships giving attendees the opportunity to sample both and learn more about the mezcal-making process.

“We’re excited to welcome Mezcalera Amazonas RA into the NRHA Corporate Partner family,” says Christy Landwehr, NRHA Senior Director of Corporate Relations. “Our members take pride in quality and authenticity, both on and off their horses. Mezcalera Amazonas RA embodies that same spirit, and we look forward to sharing their story with our community.”

The partnership will include on-site branding at the Foals R NRHA Futurity® and Adequan North American Affiliate Championships and the 6666 NRHA Derby® Presented by Markel each year. It will also be integrated into NRHA digital and social media channels, and co-branded promotional campaigns designed to introduce Mezcalera Amazonas RA to reining fans across the country.

About Mezcalera Amazonas RA: Mezcalera Amazonas RA is a producer of handcrafted, small-batch mezcal, dedicated to honoring traditional agave-distillation methods while delivering distinctive, modern flavor profiles. Its portfolio includes Metallic Style and Ruftify Leono, each crafted to highlight the character and complexity of the agave from which it is distilled. https://mezcalamazonasra.com.mx

About the National Reining Horse Association:

Founded in 1966, the National Reining Horse Association (NRHA) is the worldwide standard-setting body for the sport of reining, reaching a passionate community of competitors, owners, breeders and fans across more than 40 countries. Through premier events, digital and broadcast platforms, NRHA Reiner magazine and year-round programming, NRHA provides its partners opportunities to authentically connect with the reining community and the broader Western lifestyle. NRHA is proud to work alongside leading brands and organizations that share a commitment to advancing the sport, supporting its members and celebrating the reining lifestyle.

For NRHA partnership opportunities, contact:

Christy Landwehr

Sr. Director of Corporate Relations

clandwehr@NRHA.com | (405)946-7400 ext. 122

nrha.com/sponsor