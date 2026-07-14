MHF Finals Unlock RTTH 2027 Mustang Invitational Spot

[Nashville, TN – July 14, 2026] — The Mustang Heritage Foundation announces a collaboration with Road To The Horse 2027 for a mustang freestyle performance competition to take place March 18-21, 2027, at the Kentucky Horse Park Alltech Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. The pathway to the invitational begins now!

There’s a moment in every great mustang freestyle when the crowd forgets the horse was ever wild. The music swells, the costumes catch the light, and a once-untouchable animal performs the seemingly impossible alongside the trainer who earned its trust. For years, these performances were a cornerstone of Mustang Heritage Foundation events — captivating audiences with bold themes, unforgettable music, and demonstrations that turned skeptics into believers.

That magic returns at the 2026 Finals, October 21-24 at the Hoosier Horse Park in Edinburgh, Indiana — and this year, the stakes are larger than ever.

The Freestyle invitational showcases the partnership, creativity, and training of eligible mustangs and burros through choreographed performances set to music. Entries are judged on choreography and skill, creativity, communication, and overall performance impact — rewarding the competitors whose work reflects genuine connection and willing, confident execution between horse and human. It’s part sport, part theater, and entirely a celebration of how far a wild-bred horse and a dedicated trainer can travel together.

The deadline to watch: The Virtual Freestyle Challenge is the primary pathway to a Finals invitation, and the entries are open now through August 1, 2026. Competitors submit a recorded performance through the official MHF Qualifier Hub at mustangheritagefoundation.org/qualifiers. The top ten scoring entries in each category — Youth, Adult, and Burro — earn an invitation to perform at the Finals event in October. Don’t miss the August 1 deadline!

This year, the Finals Freestyle could be the first step towards something bigger.

A Bigger Stage Awaits: The Mustang Heritage Invitational at Road to the Horse (2027)

MHF is proud to announce the inaugural Mustang Heritage Invitational at Road to the Horse, debuting in 2027. Road to the Horse (RTTH) — widely regarded as the world’s premier colt-starting event — returns March 18-21, 2027, at the Kentucky Horse Park Alltech Arena in Lexington, Kentucky, putting mustangs and their trainers on one of the most celebrated stages in the equine world.

Standout performers from the 2026 Finals Freestyles will be among those considered as potential candidates for the Mustang Heritage Invitational at Road to the Horse — a chance to carry their partnership from the Finals arena to a venue watched by horse enthusiasts around the globe.

Full rules and details for the 2027 Mustang Heritage Invitational at RTTH will be announced at a later date.

By connecting the Finals to a marquee 2027 Freestyle event, MHF continues building a pathway that celebrates accomplished wild-bred mustangs — and the people committed to their lifelong success. It all starts with a submission before August 1.

To enter the Virtual Freestyle Challenge, review eligibility, or sign up for updates, visit mustangheritagefoundation.org/finals and submit your virtual entry at mustangheritagefoundation.org/qualifiers.

About the Mustang Heritage Foundation

The Mustang Heritage Foundation is dedicated to creating opportunity for wild-bred mustangs and burros, building community among trainers and owners, and supporting lasting partnerships that carry these animals into successful, lifelong homes.

MHF Contact:

Danielle Aamodt , Director of Programs & Events

Danielle@mustangheritagefoundation.org Shows@mustangheritagefoundation.org

512-869-3225