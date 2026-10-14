MIRANDA LAMBERT’S “VELVET RODEO” TO DEBUT IN THE NATIONAL COWGIRL MUSEUM’S NEW ICONS GALLERY OPENING NOV. 7

Hall of Fame honoree’s one-of-a-kind Las Vegas residency wardrobe brings Western style and stage glamour to Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas — The National Cowgirl Museum & Hall of Fame will introduce “Miranda Lambert: Velvet Rodeo” as the inaugural exhibition in its new Icons Gallery when the Museum’s expansion opens November 7, 2026. Created in collaboration with Lambert, the exhibition features the one-of-a-kind wardrobe she wore during her Las Vegas residency.

“When I first visited the National Cowgirl Museum, I was so inspired by all of the amazing Western pieces on display that I sent a bunch of photos to my stylist, Tiffany. We mixed that inspiration with the heyday of Elvis to create the ‘Velvet Rodeo’ wardrobe,” said Lambert. “Seeing these pieces now have a life beyond the stage as part of the Museum’s new Icons Gallery feels really full circle and special.”

A National Cowgirl Hall of Fame honoree, active mounted shooting competitor and horsewoman, Lambert’s connection to the West reaches beyond her music. The exhibition brings together her identity as a cowgirl and her creative expression as a performer.

“Miranda’s confidence, determination and independence make her a wonderful representative of the women we honor,” said Pat Riley, Executive Director of the National Cowgirl Museum & Hall of Fame. “Opening our Icons Gallery with this collaboration celebrates her accomplishments while giving visitors a new way to connect with a cowgirl they know and admire.”

Visitors will have the opportunity to study garments usually seen in motion and under stage lights, appreciating the details that help transform clothing into an essential part of a performance.

“Miranda’s ‘Velvet Rodeo’ styling was inspired by historic garments from iconic western tailors which she saw on display at the Museum,” said Ashley Kowalski, Curator. “We are honored to give her residency wardrobe a new stage where the collection can be appreciated in its entirety.”

The Icons Gallery is part of the Museum’s 16,000-square-foot expansion, which introduces new galleries and experiences that explore the accomplishments and influence of women of the West.

For exhibition and opening information, visit thecowgirl.org.

About the National Cowgirl Museum & Hall of Fame

The National Cowgirl Museum & Hall of Fame is where history meets horsepower, and fearless women take center stage. Located in the heart of Fort Worth’s Cultural District, it’s the only museum in the world that celebrates the grit, grace, and guts of the women who shaped the West — and those breaking boundaries today. Through immersive exhibits, interactive galleries, and powerful storytelling, The Cowgirl highlights artists, ranchers, rodeo champions, activists, and trailblazers from all walks of life. It’s not just about looking back — it’s about inspiring the next generation of unstoppable women.

Currently, the museum’s archives house more than 4,000 artifacts, with more than 260 women enshrined in its Hall of Fame.

Learn more about The Cowgirl at cowgirl.net or on all social media channels @cowgirlmuseum.

About Miranda Lambert

Critically acclaimed groundbreaker/songwriter/superstar Miranda Lambert has defined her multifaceted career as an artist, entertainer, producer, entrepreneur, advocate and businesswoman with an unflinching quest for excellence, honesty and conviction. Her latest album, Crisco, featuring current single “Snakeskin Boots” with Ella Langley, is available everywhere now via MCA. The project follows her 2024 GRAMMY-nominated Postcards from Texas, which continued her unbroken streak of 10 consecutive Top 10s on the Top Country Albums chart. The most-awarded artist in Academy of Country Music history, including their top honor for Entertainer of the Year, she has also won three GRAMMYs and 14 Country Music Association Awards. A TIME100 honoree and perennial best-of-the-year list maker at the New York Times, TIME, Rolling Stone, Billboard, Stereogum, People and more, NPR has called her “the most riveting country star of her generation.”

Lambert has taken those standards to become a label co-founder, teaming with longtime collaborator Jon Randall to launch their own imprint, Big Loud Texas, in partnership with Big Loud Records. She is also a New York Times bestselling author and the first female restaurateur on Lower Broadway with her Tex-Mex cantina Casa Rosa, while also expanding her creative reach with her Wanda June Home collection as well as Idyllwind, her western clothing, accessories and footwear brand at Boot Barn. Her passion for animals inspired the creation of MuttNation Foundation, a 501c3 nonprofit which has raised over $15 million since inception to promote shelter pet adoption, support rescue organizations nationwide, advance spay & neuter and help shelters recover from natural disaster.

Photo:

Miranda Lambert Previews Her Exhibit at The National Cowgirl Museum & Hall of Fame

Photo Credit: Tyler Conrad | Download HERE

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Media Contacts for Miranda Lambert:

Ebie McFarland | Janet Buck

Essential Broadcast Media, LLC

ebie@ebmediapr.com | janet@ebmediapr.com